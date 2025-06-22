Jambon entier à la broche – Louvilliers-lès-Perche, 22 juin 2025 12:30, Louvilliers-lès-Perche.

Eure-et-Loir

Jambon entier à la broche Louvilliers-lès-Perche Eure-et-Loir

Tarif : 22 EUR

22

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-06-22 12:30:00

fin : 2025-06-22

Date(s) :

2025-06-22

Ambiance assurée pour ce déjeuner avec son menu alléchant Jambon entier à la broche et ses pommes de terre au four. Kir ou soft pour commencer et douceur à la fraise pour terminer. Réservation obligatoire.

Louvilliers-lès-Perche 28250 Eure-et-Loir Centre-Val de Loire +33 2 37 37 82 60 louvilliers.festivites@gmail.com

English :

The atmosphere is guaranteed for this lunch with its tempting menu: Whole ham on the spit with baked potatoes. Kir or soft drink to start and strawberry sweet to finish. Reservations essential.

German :

Die Atmosphäre ist bei diesem Mittagessen mit seinem verlockenden Menü garantiert: Ganzer Schinken am Spieß mit Ofenkartoffeln. Kir oder Softdrink zum Auftakt und Erdbeersüße zum Abschluss. Reservierung erforderlich.

Italiano :

L’atmosfera è garantita per questo pranzo dal menù invitante: Prosciutto intero allo spiedo con patate al forno. Kir o bibita per iniziare e dolce alla fragola per finire. Prenotazione obbligatoria.

Espanol :

El ambiente está garantizado para este almuerzo con su tentador menú: Jamón entero al asador con patatas asadas. Kir o refresco para empezar y dulce de fresa para terminar. Imprescindible reservar.

