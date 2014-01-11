Japan Day Espace Robert Hossein Lourdes

Japan Day

Espace Robert Hossein 19 Avenue Alexandre Marqui Lourdes Hautes-Pyrénées

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-04-18 10:00:00

fin : 2026-04-18 19:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-04-18

Scène Principale

11 h 12 h Quiz sur le Japon (culture, traditions, pop culture) ;

12 h 13 h Conférence autour du dessin manga et de la calligraphie japonaise ;

13 h 14 h Conférence autour de la culture japonaise ;

14 h 15 h Conférence sur la cérémonie du thé traditionnel japonais animée par Michiyo Beaudin ;

15 h 15 h 15 Danse traditionnelle japonaise Nihon Buyō interprétée par JuJu Alishina, danseuse japonaise de haut niveau ;

15 h 15 15 h 45 Conférence et démonstration de dessin manga par Maxime Picot, mangaka français, auteur de REDFLOWER (éditions Glénat) ;

15 h 45 16 h Danse traditionnelle japonaise Nihon Buyō interprétée par JuJu Alishina, danseuse japonaise de haut niveau ;

16 h 16 h 15 Démonstration de Iaïdo, art martial japonais par l’association Kendo Club des Pyrénées ;

16 h 15 Concours Cosplay sur inscription à l’adresse mail suivante alexandre.ngobo@gmail.com ;

18 h Concert de koto, instrument à cordes pincées utilisé en musique japonaise traditionnelle, par l’artiste japonnais Yoshiaki OKAWA.

Stands présents sur la journée

> De 10 h à 19 h

Stand de friandises japonaises ;

Stand de figurines (POP et autres produits geeks) ;

Stand de vente d’objets japonais kimono, accessoires traditionnels, thé et vaisselle japonaise/chinoise ;

Stand de tatouage spécialisé dans l’Otaku ;

Stand d’initiation aux jeux de cartes Pokémon et Yu-Gi-Oh Combat de cartes Pokémon ;

L’atelier de Galemys créatrice de bijoux en origami ;

Akiko Hoshina, artiste plasticienne céramiste japonaise ;

Les tablées de MASSA vente de pâtisserie japonaise ;

Association MUKU vente de créations artisanat japonais ;

Stand de vente de calligraphie traditionnelle et de dessin manga japonais ;

Stand de vente et dédicace du manga REDFLOWER par l’auteur Maxime Picot ;

Bonsaï Fil Art ;

P.COCOO SHOP boutique de vente de cartes de collection Pokémon et One Piece ainsi que des accessoires de protection pour collection ;

Cash de Nar boutique d’articles d’occasion autour de trois univers la musique, le cinéma et les jeux vidéo ;

Mini-Exposition Du traumatisme nucléaire à l’icône pop mondiale .

> De 10 h à 18 h

Toshokan (stand bib/ludo) espace de jeu sur la thématique Japon/Asie, coin lecture manga, littérature adulte et doc. sur le Japon, mini-expo sur le manga.

> De 10 h à 12h et de 14 h à 18 h

Maquillage pour enfants sur le thème du Japon.

> à 11 h 14h 15h30

Atelier artistique et culturel Omamori (création d’allumettes japonaises) animé par Akiko Hoshina.

> Place limitée Sur inscription au 06 70 90 10 41 ou à l’adresse mail suivante coordination.evenementiel@ville-lourdes.fr .

Espace Jeux Vidéo

10 h 14 h Inscriptions Tournois Jeux vidéo ;

À partir de 14 h Tournois Mario Kart 8 (Nitendo Switch II) Dragon Ball Z Sparking Zéro (PlayStation 5).

> De 10 h à 19 Accès libre à l’espace jeux

Stand Nintendo Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Splatoon 3, Mario Strickers Battle League Football, Switch Sports, Mario Party Jamboree.

Stand PlayStation Tekken 8, Street Fighter 6, Overcooked.

Stand Just Dance.

Stand Réalité Virtuelle (casque Meta Quest II).

Stand Rétrogaming (5 bornes d’arcade Neo Legends).

Le Cinéma Le Palais

20 h 30 Le Château ambulant (2004) | Film d’animation fantastique japonais, Hayao Miyazaki 1 h 59.

Renseignements au: 05 62 42 54 57

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Espace Robert Hossein 19 Avenue Alexandre Marqui Lourdes 65100 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie +33 5 62 42 54 57

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Main Stage

11 h ? 12 p.m.: Quiz on Japan (culture, traditions, pop culture) ;

12 h ? 1 p.m.: Conference on manga drawing and Japanese calligraphy;

13 h ? 2 p.m.: Conference on Japanese culture;

14 h ? 3 p.m.: Lecture on the traditional Japanese tea ceremony by Michiyo Beaudin ;

15 h ? 3:15 p.m.: Traditional Japanese dance Nihon Buy? performed by top Japanese dancer JuJu Alishina;

3.15pm ? 3.45pm: Lecture and demonstration of manga drawing by Maxime Picot, French mangaka, author of REDFLOWER (éditions Glénat);

3.45 4 p.m.: Traditional Japanese dance Nihon Buy? performed by JuJu Alishina, a top-level Japanese dancer;

16 h ? 4:15 p.m.: Demonstration of Iaido, a Japanese martial art, by the Kendo Club des Pyrénées association;

4:15 pm: Cosplay competition, registration required at alexandre.ngobo@gmail.com;

6 p.m.: Concert of the koto, a plucked string instrument used in traditional Japanese music, by Japanese artist Yoshiaki OKAWA.

Stalls throughout the day:

> 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Japanese sweets stand ;

Figurine stand (POP and other geek products);

Stand selling Japanese items: kimono, traditional accessories, Japanese/Chinese tea and tableware;

Otaku tattoo booth;

Introduction to Pokémon and Yu-Gi-Oh card games Pokémon card battles;

L?atelier de Galemys: origami jewelry designer;

Akiko Hoshina, Japanese ceramic artist;

Les tablées de MASSA: Japanese pastries for sale;

Association MUKU: sale of Japanese creations/crafts;

Stand selling traditional calligraphy and Japanese manga drawings;

Stand selling and signing the manga REDFLOWER by author Maxime Picot;

Bonsaï Fil Art ;

P.COCOO SHOP: store selling Pokémon and One Piece trading cards and protective accessories for collections;

Cash de Nar: second-hand goods store focusing on three universes: music, cinema and video games;

Mini-Exhibition From nuclear trauma to global pop icon .

> 10 am to 6 pm:

Toshokan (bib/ludo stand): Japan/Asia-themed play area, manga reading corner, adult literature and docs on Japan, manga mini-exhibition.

> 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Japanese-themed face painting for children.

> 11 am 2 pm 3:30 pm:

Omamori art and culture workshop (Japanese match-making) led by Akiko Hoshina.

> Places limited? Registration on 06 70 90 10 41 or coordination.evenementiel@ville-lourdes.fr .

Video Games Area

10 h ? 2 p.m.: Registration Video game tournaments;

From 2 p.m.: Tournaments: Mario Kart 8 (Nitendo Switch II) Dragon Ball Z: Sparking Zero (PlayStation 5).

> 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.: Free access to the games area

Nintendo stand: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Splatoon 3, Mario Strickers Battle League Football, Switch Sports, Mario Party Jamboree.

PlayStation stand: Tekken 8, Street Fighter 6, Overcooked.

Just Dance booth.

Virtual Reality booth (Meta Quest II headset).

Retrogaming stand (5 Neo Legends arcade terminals).

Le Palais Cinema

8:30 p.m.: The Moving Castle (2004) | Japanese animated fantasy, Hayao Miyazaki ? 1 h 59.

Information: 05 62 42 54 57

L’événement Japan Day Lourdes a été mis à jour le 2026-03-20 par OT de Lourdes|CDT65