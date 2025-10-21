JARDIN AQUATIQUE THERMES BASSIN CHAMBERT Bagnères-de-Luchon

JARDIN AQUATIQUE

THERMES BASSIN CHAMBERT Parc des Thermes Bagnères-de-Luchon Haute-Garonne

Tarif : 5 – 5 – EUR

5

Tarif enfant

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-12-26 15:00:00

fin : 2025-12-26 16:30:00

Date(s) :

2025-12-26 2025-12-29 2025-12-31

Venez goûter aux plaisirs de l’eau dans un petit bassin chauffé et aménagé à l’aide de matériel attractif et diversifié pour s’amuser ! Présence d’un adulte obligatoire, bonnet de bain requis Inscription obligatoire au Service des Sports de la Mairie de Luchon (places limitées).

Pour les enfants de 4 à 10 ans. 5 .

THERMES BASSIN CHAMBERT Parc des Thermes Bagnères-de-Luchon 31110 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 61 94 68 75

English :

Come and enjoy the pleasures of the water in a small, heated pool, equipped with a wide range of attractive equipment! An adult must be present, swim cap required Registration required at the Luchon Town Hall Sports Department (places are limited).

