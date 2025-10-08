Jardin Éphémère Concert Le trio Anouck Joy Nancy

Place Stanislas Nancy Meurthe-et-Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

Gratuit

Début : Mercredi Mercredi 2025-10-08 16:00:00

fin : 2025-10-08

Le jazz a connu une période faste dans les années folles. Une occasion de découvrir sa déclinaison en 2025. Anouck est une véritable virtuose de la voix. Comment passer à côté du Anouck Joy Trio sans ressentir une émotion profonde et sensuelle ?

Avec Anouck Joy, Sofia Tramakidze et Clément Keller.Tout public

Place Stanislas Nancy 54000 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est

English :

Jazz enjoyed its heyday in the Roaring Twenties. An opportunity to discover its declension in 2025. Anouck is a true vocal virtuoso. How can you miss the Anouck Joy Trio without feeling a deep, sensual emotion?

With Anouck Joy, Sofia Tramakidze and Clément Keller.

German :

Der Jazz erlebte in den Roaring Twenties eine Blütezeit. Eine Gelegenheit, seine Abwandlung im Jahr 2025 zu entdecken. Anouck ist eine wahre Virtuosin der Stimme. Wie könnte man am Anouck Joy Trio vorbeigehen, ohne tiefe, sinnliche Emotionen zu empfinden?

Mit Anouck Joy, Sofia Tramakidze und Clément Keller.

Italiano :

Il jazz ha avuto il suo massimo splendore nei ruggenti anni Venti. Ecco un’occasione per scoprire come si presenta nel 2025. Anouck è un vero virtuoso della voce. Come perdersi l’Anouck Joy Trio senza provare un’emozione profonda e sensuale?

Con Anouck Joy, Sofia Tramakidze e Clément Keller.

Espanol :

El jazz tuvo su apogeo en los locos años veinte. Aquí tienes la oportunidad de descubrir cómo era en 2025. Anouck es un auténtico virtuoso vocal. ¿Cómo perderse el Anouck Joy Trio sin sentir una profunda y sensual emoción?

Con Anouck Joy, Sofia Tramakidze y Clément Keller.

