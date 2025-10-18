Jardin Éphémère Concert Swing Orchestra Rendez-vous au pied de la statue de Stanislas Nancy

Sous la direction de Vincent Houplon, cet orchestre excelle dans l’interprétation des arrangements classiques des big bands traditionnels, dans la lignée de Count Basie et de Duke Ellington. Le chef d’orchestre a tenu à ajouter un répertoire vocal porté par un pétillant duo. Avec le Swing orchestra.Tout public

English:

Under the direction of Vincent Houplon, this orchestra excels in interpreting classic arrangements of traditional big bands, in the tradition of Count Basie and Duke Ellington. The conductor was keen to add a vocal repertoire carried by a sparkling duo. With the Swing Orchestra.

German:

Unter der Leitung von Vincent Houplon ist dieses Orchester hervorragend darin, klassische Arrangements traditioneller Big Bands in der Tradition von Count Basie und Duke Ellington zu interpretieren. Dem Dirigenten war es wichtig, ein Gesangsrepertoire hinzuzufügen, das von einem prickelnden Duo getragen wird. Mit dem Swing Orchestra.

Italiano:

Diretta da Vincent Houplon, questa orchestra eccelle nell’interpretazione di arrangiamenti classici di big band tradizionali, nella tradizione di Count Basie e Duke Ellington. Il direttore ha voluto aggiungere un repertorio vocale eseguito da un frizzante duo. Con la Swing Orchestra.

Espanol:

Dirigida por Vincent Houplon, esta orquesta destaca en la interpretación de arreglos clásicos de big bands tradicionales, en la tradición de Count Basie y Duke Ellington. El director quiso añadir un repertorio vocal interpretado por un dúo chispeante. Con la Swing Orchestra.

