Jardin Éphémère Conférence Casse-croûte Le pavillon de Nancy en 1925 Nancy

Jardin Éphémère Conférence Casse-croûte Le pavillon de Nancy en 1925
Place Stanislas Nancy Meurthe-et-Moselle
DÉCOUVERTE ET RECONSTITUTION 3D avec Alexandre Miot, doctorant en histoire de l’art à l’Université de Lorraine et Maxime Santiago, Directeur Général de MGS 3D.Tout public
Place Stanislas Nancy 54000 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est
English :
3D DISCOVERY AND RECONSTITUTION with Alexandre Miot, PhD student in art history at the Université de Lorraine, and Maxime Santiago, Managing Director of MGS 3D.
German :
ENTDECKUNG UND REKONSTRUKTION in 3D mit Alexandre Miot, Doktorand in Kunstgeschichte an der Université de Lorraine, und Maxime Santiago, Generaldirektor von MGS 3D.
Italiano :
SCOPERTA E RICOSTITUZIONE IN 3D con Alexandre Miot, dottorando in storia dell’arte presso l’Università della Lorena e Maxime Santiago, amministratore delegato di MGS 3D.
Espanol :
DESCUBRIMIENTO Y RECONSTITUCIÓN 3D con Alexandre Miot, doctorando en historia del arte de la Universidad de Lorena, y Maxime Santiago, Director General de MGS 3D.
