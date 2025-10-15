Jardin Éphémère Conférence Casse-croûte Le pavillon de Nancy en 1925 Nancy

Jardin Éphémère Conférence Casse-croûte Le pavillon de Nancy en 1925 Nancy mercredi 15 octobre 2025.

Jardin Éphémère Conférence Casse-croûte Le pavillon de Nancy en 1925

Place Stanislas Nancy Meurthe-et-Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

0

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Mercredi Mercredi 2025-10-15 12:00:00

fin : 2025-10-15

Date(s) :

2025-10-15

DÉCOUVERTE ET RECONSTITUTION 3D avec Alexandre Miot, doctorant en histoire de l’art à l’Université de Lorraine et Maxime Santiago, Directeur Général de MGS 3D.Tout public

0 .

Place Stanislas Nancy 54000 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est

English :

3D DISCOVERY AND RECONSTITUTION with Alexandre Miot, PhD student in art history at the Université de Lorraine, and Maxime Santiago, Managing Director of MGS 3D.

German :

ENTDECKUNG UND REKONSTRUKTION in 3D mit Alexandre Miot, Doktorand in Kunstgeschichte an der Université de Lorraine, und Maxime Santiago, Generaldirektor von MGS 3D.

Italiano :

SCOPERTA E RICOSTITUZIONE IN 3D con Alexandre Miot, dottorando in storia dell’arte presso l’Università della Lorena e Maxime Santiago, amministratore delegato di MGS 3D.

Espanol :

DESCUBRIMIENTO Y RECONSTITUCIÓN 3D con Alexandre Miot, doctorando en historia del arte de la Universidad de Lorena, y Maxime Santiago, Director General de MGS 3D.

L’événement Jardin Éphémère Conférence Casse-croûte Le pavillon de Nancy en 1925 Nancy a été mis à jour le 2025-10-05 par DESTINATION NANCY