„JARDIN VIVANT – DÉCOUVRIR, RESPECTER, PARTAGER”, Magic Garden Tecuci, Malu Alb

„JARDIN VIVANT – DÉCOUVRIR, RESPECTER, PARTAGER” Vendredi 5 juin, 09h00 Magic Garden Tecuci Galați

Limite à 40 personnes

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

Début : 2026-06-05T08:00:00+02:00 – 2026-06-05T10:00:00+02:00

Fin : 2026-06-05T08:00:00+02:00 – 2026-06-05T10:00:00+02:00

Le projet « Jardin vivant – découvrir, respecter, partager » valorise le potentiel formatif d’un espace vert aménagé, transforming it into a authentic context of experiential learning. The proposed guided tour activity facilitates the integration of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics) components through direct observation of natural elements, understanding relationships between organisms and their environment, l identification de principes d’organisation de l’espace paysager et la prise de conscience de l’impact de l’intervention humaine sur la nature.

Magic Garden Tecuci 16 Salciei, Malu Alb, Drăgănești, 807111 Malu Alb 807111 Galați +40745029552 http://www.magicgardentecuci.ro https://www.instagram.com/magicgardentecuci/

Rendez-vous aux jardins

© Magic Garden – Tecuci