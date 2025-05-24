Jayac Attac 1er festival Rock / VTT / Gastronomie – Jayac, 24 mai 2025 14:00, Jayac.

Dordogne

Jayac Attac 1er festival Rock / VTT / Gastronomie Salle des fêtes Jayac Dordogne

Jayac Attac c’est un festival VTT, rock et gastronomie.

Pour cette 1ère édition, le ride sera d’environ 30 km et 900m de dénivelé avec plusieurs spéciales sur des traces shapées par nos soins. Tu ne devrais pas être déçu… Départ groupé à 14h

Après le ride, on passe en mode fiesta avec 2 concerts live rock et Basto aux cuisines (attention les papilles) penses à réserver ton repas !

Renseignements et réservations 06.18.11.32.09

tracedefreincollectif@gmail.com

https://www.helloasso.com/associations/trace-defrein-collectif .

Jayac 24590 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 18 11 32 09 tracedefreincollectif@gmail.com

English : Jayac Attac 1er festival Rock / VTT / Gastronomie

Jayac Attac is a mountain bike, rock and gastronomy festival.

Ride of around 30 km and 900m of ascent with several special stages. Mass start at 2pm

After the ride, fiesta mode with 2 live rock concerts and Basto in the kitchen

Information and reservations: 06.18.11.32.09

tracedefreincollectif@gmail.com

German : Jayac Attac 1er festival Rock / VTT / Gastronomie

Jayac Attac ist ein Mountainbike-, Rock- und Gastronomiefestival.

Ride von ca. 30 km und 900 m Höhenunterschied mit mehreren Sonderprüfungen. Gemeinsame Abfahrt um 14 Uhr

Nach dem Ride Fiesta-Modus mit 2 Live-Rockkonzerten und Basto an den Küchen

Informationen und Reservierungen: 06.18.11.32.09

tracedefreincollectif@gmail.com

Italiano :

Jayac Attac è un festival di mountain bike, rock e cibo.

Percorso di circa 30 km e 900 m di dislivello con diverse prove speciali. Partenza di massa alle 14:00

Dopo la pedalata, modalità fiesta con 2 concerti rock dal vivo e Basto in cucina

Informazioni e prenotazioni: 06.18.11.32.09

tracedefreincollectif@gmail.com

Espanol : Jayac Attac 1er festival Rock / VTT / Gastronomie

Jayac Attac es un festival de mountain bike, rock y gastronomía.

Recorrido de aproximadamente 30 km y 900 m de ascenso con varias etapas especiales. Salida multitudinaria a las 14:00

Después de la carrera, fiesta con 2 conciertos de rock en directo y Basto en la cocina

Información y reservas: 06.18.11.32.09

tracedefreincollectif@gmail.com

