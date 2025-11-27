JAYS AND THE UFOS CAF&DISKAIRE Lille

JAYS AND THE UFOS Jeudi 27 novembre, 19h30 CAF&DISKAIRE Nord

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

Début : 2025-11-27T19:30:00 – 2025-11-27T20:30:00

Fin : 2025-11-27T19:30:00 – 2025-11-27T20:30:00

Jays and the UFOs propose une musique planante oscillant entre stoner soft et de rock indé le tout saupoudré de passages plus psychédéliques.

Facebook

Instagram

Youtube

CAF&DISKAIRE 79 rue Colbert, 59000 Lille Lille 59800 Nord Hauts-de-France https://www.facebook.com/lecafediskaire/?locale=fr_FR [{« link »: « https://www.facebook.com/people/Jays-and-the-UFOs/61567891287048/?rdid=Qn0wPCRSZ1pUhW8U&share_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Fshare%2F1AwiBdFSY5%2F »}, {« data »: {« author »: « jays_and_the_ufos », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « Instagram photos and videos », « type »: « rich », « title »: « Jays and the UFO’s (@jays_and_the_ufos) », « thumbnail_url »: « https://scontent-iad3-1.cdninstagram.com/v/t51.2885-19/468236480_2013685829081877_6290857098605745191_n.jpg?stp=dst-jpg_s240x240_tt6&efg=eyJ2ZW5jb2RlX3RhZyI6InByb2ZpbGVfcGljLmRqYW5nby43NzEuYzIifQ&_nc_ht=scontent-iad3-1.cdninstagram.com&_nc_cat=109&_nc_oc=Q6cZ2QGvpIzGAqlnemghJ06qO2NGi_LAMpvBuVlO5U23IrONopgrWgHvo7stBVw6dMVnbHs&_nc_ohc=yh6Id7wOsLcQ7kNvwErO6XC&_nc_gid=sT1GiVcWIs2srug22J8QIw&edm=AMO9-JQAAAAA&ccb=7-5&oh=00_AfYrGp4nFLRU-9VN4f-bG4p3yFUX_wzNtE-8_NctzFz1UQ&oe=68BE08CC&_nc_sid=cc8940 », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.instagram.com/jays_and_the_ufos/ », « script »: {« async »: true, « charset »: « utf-8 », « src »: « https://cdn.iframe.ly/embed.js »}, « thumbnail_height »: 240, « thumbnail_width »: 240, « options »: {« _enable_profile »: {« label »: « Enable profile embed (US only) », « value »: false}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « Instagram »}, « link »: « https://www.instagram.com/jays_and_the_ufos/ »}, {« data »: {« author »: « Jays and the UFO’s – Topic », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « Provided to YouTube by DistroKidnnLost Babylon u00b7 Jays and the UFO’snnMixtape 1nnu2117 4481238 Records DKnnReleased on: 2023-06-13nnAuto-generated by YouTube. », « type »: « video », « title »: « Lost Babylon », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i.ytimg.com/vi/2VPly7sDltk/maxresdefault.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2VPly7sDltk », « thumbnail_height »: 720, « author_url »: « https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCOdG563W0x7Y_KH7pmcsc7w », « thumbnail_width »: 1280, « options »: {« _end »: {« label »: « End on », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _start »: {« label »: « Start from », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _cc_load_policy »: {« label »: « Closed captions », « value »: false}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « YouTube »}, « link »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2VPly7sDltk&list=OLAK5uy_kAUQ8gQ2RepHTJo9SOF0_rwg2BZj68s5E »}]

dans le cadre du Festival Culture Bar-Bars Stoner Rock Rock indépendant