Jazz à L’Astrada L’Astrada Marciac

Jazz à L’Astrada

L’Astrada 53 chemin de Ronde Marciac Gers

Tarif : 19 – 19 – 19 EUR

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-01-17 21:00:00

fin : 2026-01-17

Date(s) :

2026-01-17

MACHA GHARIBIAN

Phenomenal Women

Ode à la puissance féminine, PHENOMENAL WOMEN, le 4ème album de Macha Gharibian convie deux sublimes voix pour accompagner la sienne, celles de Léa Maria Fries et Linda Olàh. Avec ce nouvel opus, entourée du batteur Dré Pallemaerts et du bassiste Kenny Ruby, elle distille son irrésistible énergie et délivre son message plein de tendresse en célébrant nos diversités, l’amour, la sensualité, l’enfance, le présent, la rêverie.

À son métissage de langues, de l’anglais à l’arménien déjà présents dans ses précédents albums, s’ajoutent aujourd’hui le français, le brésilien, l’arabe ; une ouverture vers un pays de mystère qui l’inspire et lui donne accès à sa propre liberté. Une musique envoûtante, lascive, qui rend hommage à la féminité, transmet sa puissance à ses auditeurs et les plonge dans une transe où l’impossible n’est pas.

L’hypnotique Macha Gharibian, Révélation des Victoires du Jazz en 2020, offre un Live aux carrefours de ses nombreux héritages. Pianiste de formation classique, chanteuse, auteure, compositrice, arrangeuse et réalisatrice de ses propres albums, c’est en vivant l’expérience du jazz à New York que Macha Gharibian crée son univers, mêlé d’empreintes de ses multiples cultures.

Macha Gharibian piano, voix

Linda Olàh voix, FX

Léa Maria Fries claviers, voix, FX

Kenny Ruby basse

Dré Pallemaerts batterie .

English :

MACHA GHARIBIAN

Phenomenal Women

An ode to feminine power, PHENOMENAL WOMEN, Macha Gharibian’s 4th album, invites two sublime voices to accompany her own, those of Léa Maria Fries and Linda Olàh. With this new opus, surrounded by drummer Dré Pallemaerts and bassist Kenny Ruby, she distills her irresistible energy and delivers her message full of tenderness, celebrating our diversity, love, sensuality, childhood, the present and daydreaming.

To her mix of languages, from English to Armenian already present on her previous albums, she now adds French, Brazilian and Arabic, opening up a land of mystery that inspires her and gives her access to her own freedom. A bewitching, lascivious music that pays homage to femininity, transmitting its power to its listeners and plunging them into a trance where the impossible is not possible.

The hypnotic Macha Gharibian, Revelation of the Victoires du Jazz in 2020, offers a Live at the crossroads of her many heritages. A classically trained pianist, singer, songwriter, composer, arranger and producer of her own albums, Macha Gharibian has created her own universe, blending the influences of her multiple cultures while living the jazz experience in New York.

