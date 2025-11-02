JAZZ CONILHAC 2025 DIMANCHE DU JAZZ CÉDRIC CHAUVEAU TRIO Conilhac-Corbières

JAZZ CONILHAC 2025 DIMANCHE DU JAZZ CÉDRIC CHAUVEAU TRIO Conilhac-Corbières dimanche 2 novembre 2025.

JAZZ CONILHAC 2025 DIMANCHE DU JAZZ CÉDRIC CHAUVEAU TRIO

Conilhac-Corbières Aude

Tarif : 16 – 16 – EUR

Tarif enfant

Date : 2025-11-02 12:30:00

Début : 2025-11-02 12:30:00

fin : 2025-11-02

Date(s) :

2025-11-02

Les Dimanche du jazz repas-concert.

Cédric Chauveau Trio

Après avoir découvert le jazz à l’âge de 18 ans, Cédric Chauveau se passionne pour cette musique en écoutant Oscar Peterson, Monty Alexander, Ray Charles, Gene Harris, Wynton Kelly et beaucoup d’autres. Sa connaissance des standards lui permet de jouer dans de multiples configurations, du solo au big band et d’apprendre auprès de nombreux musiciens expérimentés tout au long de sa carrière.

Ainsi, il acquiert une solide expérience en tant que sideman dans différents styles: jazz swing, moderne, soul, Roots’ jazz…

C’est en 2013 que le trio Cédric Chauveau se crée avec Nicolas Sabato (Contrebasse) et Mourad Benhammou (Batterie), musiciens expérimentés et reconnus sur la scène jazz actuelle. Cette formation permet au pianiste de s’affirmer comme leader, compositeur et arrangeur (album It’s only a paper moon sorti en 2016 chez Black & Blue) et d’accompagner de grands solistes internationaux: Craig Handy (NTC), Mandy Gaines (Cincinnati) Nicolas Bearde (LA), Susana Sheiman (Barcelone) Sharon Clark (Washington).

Le répertoire du trio s’articule autour de compositions originales du pianiste et de standards librement réarrangés. Ce trio laisse une grande place à la personnalité de chacun et aux interactions qui rendent la musique vivante et intuitive, et incitent à une prise de risque permanente.

Musicien ouvert et accompagnateur affirmé, Cédric Chauveau trouve dans le jazz empreint de blues et de swing une source inépuisable d’inspiration et de motivation pour partager résolument…des émotions positives !

Cédric CHAUVEAU: piano, Nicola SABATO: Contrebasse, Mourad BENHAMMOU: Batterie

Réservation indispensable en ligne

Conilhac-Corbières 11200 Aude Occitanie +33 4 68 27 71 99 grauby@free.fr

English :

Les Dimanche du jazz: concert-meal.

Cédric Chauveau Trio

After discovering jazz at the age of 18, Cédric Chauveau developed a passion for the music by listening to Oscar Peterson, Monty Alexander, Ray Charles, Gene Harris, Wynton Kelly and many others. His knowledge of standards has enabled him to play in a wide range of configurations, from solo to big band, and to learn from many experienced musicians throughout his career.

As a result, he acquired solid experience as a sideman in a wide range of styles: swing, modern, soul, Roots? jazz?

In 2013, the Cédric Chauveau trio was formed with Nicolas Sabato (double bass) and Mourad Benhammou (drums), both experienced and well-known musicians on today?s jazz scene. This line-up enabled the pianist to establish himself as a leader, composer and arranger (album It?s only a paper moon released in 2016 by Black & Blue) and to accompany major international soloists: Craig Handy (NTC), Mandy Gaines (Cincinnati) Nicolas Bearde (LA), Susana Sheiman (Barcelona) Sharon Clark (Washington).

The trio?s repertoire is built around original compositions by the pianist and freely rearranged standards. The trio leaves plenty of room for individuality and interaction, making the music lively and intuitive, and encouraging constant risk-taking.

Cédric Chauveau is an open-minded musician and an assertive accompanist, finding in bluesy, swinging jazz an inexhaustible source of inspiration and motivation for resolutely sharing positive emotions!

Cédric CHAUVEAU: piano, Nicola SABATO: double bass, Mourad BENHAMMOU: drums

Reservations essential online

German :

Les Dimanche du jazz: Mahlzeit mit Konzert.

Cédric Chauveau Trio

Nachdem Cédric Chauveau im Alter von 18 Jahren den Jazz entdeckt hatte, begeisterte er sich für diese Musik, indem er Oscar Peterson, Monty Alexander, Ray Charles, Gene Harris, Wynton Kelly und vielen anderen zuhörte. Seine Kenntnis der Standards ermöglicht es ihm, in vielen verschiedenen Konstellationen zu spielen, vom Solo bis zur Big Band, und im Laufe seiner Karriere von vielen erfahrenen Musikern zu lernen.

So sammelte er Erfahrung als Sideman in verschiedenen Stilen: Swing, Modern Jazz, Soul, Roots?

2013 gründete Cédric Chauveau das Trio mit Nicolas Sabato (Kontrabass) und Mourad Benhammou (Schlagzeug), erfahrenen und anerkannten Musikern der aktuellen Jazzszene. Diese Formation ermöglicht es dem Pianisten, sich als Bandleader, Komponist und Arrangeur zu etablieren (das Album It’s only a paper moon wurde 2016 bei Black & Blue veröffentlicht) und große internationale Solisten zu begleiten: Craig Handy (NTC), Mandy Gaines (Cincinnati), Nicolas Bearde (LA), Susana Sheiman (Barcelona), Sharon Clark (Washington).

Das Repertoire des Trios besteht aus Originalkompositionen des Pianisten und frei umarrangierten Standards. Das Trio lässt viel Raum für die Persönlichkeit jedes Einzelnen und für Interaktionen, die die Musik lebendig und intuitiv machen und zu ständiger Risikobereitschaft anregen.

Cédric Chauveau ist ein offener Musiker und ein gefestigter Begleiter. Er findet im Jazz, der von Blues und Swing geprägt ist, eine unerschöpfliche Quelle der Inspiration und Motivation, um entschieden?positive Emotionen zu teilen!

Cédric CHAUVEAU: Klavier, Nicola SABATO: Kontrabass, Mourad BENHAMMOU: Schlagzeug

Online-Reservierung erforderlich

Italiano :

Les Dimanche du jazz: cena e concerto.

Trio Cédric Chauveau

Dopo aver scoperto il jazz all’età di 18 anni, Cédric Chauveau ha sviluppato una passione per la musica ascoltando Oscar Peterson, Monty Alexander, Ray Charles, Gene Harris, Wynton Kelly e molti altri. La sua conoscenza degli standard gli ha permesso di suonare in un’ampia gamma di configurazioni, dall’assolo alla big band, e di imparare da molti musicisti esperti nel corso della sua carriera.

Di conseguenza, ha acquisito una solida esperienza come sideman in un’ampia gamma di stili: swing, moderno, soul, roots, jazz?

Nel 2013 ha formato il trio Cédric Chauveau con Nicolas Sabato (contrabbasso) e Mourad Benhammou (batteria), entrambi musicisti esperti con una solida reputazione sulla scena jazzistica odierna. Il trio ha permesso al pianista di affermarsi come leader, compositore e arrangiatore (album It?s only a paper moon pubblicato nel 2016 da Black & Blue) e di accompagnare alcuni grandi solisti internazionali: Craig Handy (NTC), Mandy Gaines (Cincinnati) Nicolas Bearde (LA), Susana Sheiman (Barcellona) Sharon Clark (Washington).

Il repertorio del trio si basa su composizioni originali del pianista e su standard liberamente riarrangiati. Il trio lascia ampio spazio all’individualità e all’interazione, rendendo la musica vivace e intuitiva e incoraggiando una costante assunzione di rischi.

Cédric Chauveau è un musicista di mentalità aperta e un accompagnatore assertivo, che trova nel jazz con il suo blues e lo swing una fonte inesauribile di ispirazione e di motivazione a condividere emozioni positive!

Cédric CHAUVEAU: pianoforte, Nicola SABATO: contrabbasso, Mourad BENHAMMOU: batteria

Prenotazione obbligatoria online

Espanol :

Les Dimanche du jazz: cena y concierto.

Cédric Chauveau Trío

Tras descubrir el jazz a los 18 años, Cédric Chauveau se apasionó por esta música escuchando a Oscar Peterson, Monty Alexander, Ray Charles, Gene Harris, Wynton Kelly y muchos otros. Su conocimiento de los estándares le ha permitido tocar en una amplia gama de configuraciones, desde solista a big band, y aprender de muchos músicos experimentados a lo largo de su carrera.

Como resultado, ha adquirido una sólida experiencia como sideman en una amplia gama de estilos: swing, moderno, soul, roots? jazz?

En 2013, se formó el trío Cédric Chauveau con Nicolas Sabato (contrabajo) y Mourad Benhammou (batería), ambos músicos experimentados con una sólida reputación en la escena del jazz actual. El trío ha permitido al pianista consolidarse como líder, compositor y arreglista (álbum It?s only a paper moon publicado en 2016 por Black & Blue) y acompañar a algunos de los grandes solistas internacionales: Craig Handy (NTC), Mandy Gaines (Cincinnati) Nicolas Bearde (LA), Susana Sheiman (Barcelona) Sharon Clark (Washington).

El repertorio del trío gira en torno a composiciones originales del pianista y a estándares libremente adaptados. El trío deja mucho espacio para la individualidad y la interacción, haciendo que la música sea viva e intuitiva y fomentando la asunción constante de riesgos.

Cédric Chauveau es un músico abierto y un acompañante asertivo, que encuentra en el jazz, con su blues y su swing, una fuente inagotable de inspiración y motivación para compartir emociones positivas

Cédric CHAUVEAU: piano, Nicola SABATO: contrabajo, Mourad BENHAMMOU: batería

Reserva obligatoria en línea

