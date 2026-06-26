Roquefère

JAZZ SOUS LES CHATAIGNIERS ROQUEFÈRE 2026

Roquefère Aude

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-07-31 18:00:00

fin : 2026-08-01

Date(s) :

2026-07-31

Depuis 2004, le festival “Jazz sous les châtaigniers” accueille chaque année des artistes de renom, issus de la scène régionale, nationale et internationale. Des concerts de jazz inoubliables vous attendent, portés par des artistes prestigieux.

– Vendredi 31 juillet 2026 soirée en 2 parties Feet & Susana Sheiman Septet

– Samedi 1er Août 2026 soirée en 2 parties Nicolas Gardel Quartet & Martha High and the Funky Divas.

Bar et restauration à partir de 18h00

Le charmant village de Roquefère offre un décor naturel idéal pour accueillir un festival de jazz de cette envergure. Vous apprécierez l’intimité de cette scène en plein air, située dans le parc du château, et entourée de châtaigniers, ainsi que l’ambiance conviviale qui fait la renommée de l’événement. Entre concerts sous les étoiles et moments de partage avec d’autres passionnés de jazz, l’expérience promet d’être inoubliable.

Avant d’assister aux concerts, profitez des points de restauration situés près de l’entrée.Pensez cependant à prévoir un pull ou une veste les nuits peuvent être froides dans la Montagne Noire, même en août.

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Roquefère 11380 Aude Occitanie +33 4 68 10 97 80 sousleschataigniersjazz@gmail.com

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English :

Since 2004, the “Jazz sous les châtaigniers” festival has welcomed renowned artists from the regional, national, and international scenes every year. Unforgettable jazz concerts await you, performed by prestigious artists.

– Friday, July 31, 2026: An evening in two parts: Feet & Susana Sheiman Septet

– Saturday, August 1, 2026: A two-part evening: Nicolas Gardel Quartet & Martha High and the Funky Divas.

Bar and food service starting at 6:00 p.m.

The charming village of Roquefère offers the ideal natural setting to host a jazz festival of this caliber. You’ll appreciate the intimate atmosphere of this outdoor stage, locatedin the castle grounds and surrounded by chestnut trees, as well as the friendly atmosphere for which the event is renowned. Between concerts under the stars and moments of fellowship with other jazz enthusiasts, the experience promises to be unforgettable.

Before attending the concerts, take advantage of the food stands located near the entrance.Be sure to bring a sweater or jacket, though: nights can be cold in the Montagne Noire, even in August.

L’événement JAZZ SOUS LES CHATAIGNIERS ROQUEFÈRE 2026 Roquefère a été mis à jour le 2026-06-26 par