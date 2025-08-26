Jazz Transat Rudy Bonin Boogaloo Théâtre de Verdure Royan

Jazz Transat Rudy Bonin Boogaloo Théâtre de Verdure Royan mardi 26 août 2025.

Jazz Transat Rudy Bonin Boogaloo

Théâtre de Verdure Parc de Royan Royan Charente-Maritime

Début : Mardi 2025-08-26 21:00:00

2025-08-26

Le Boogaloo peut être défini comme un mélange de soul, de rhythm and blues et de rythmes afro-cubains.

Théâtre de Verdure Parc de Royan Royan 17200 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 46 39 94 45 bravo.culture@mairie-royan.fr

English :

Boogaloo can be defined as a blend of soul, rhythm and blues and Afro-Cuban rhythms.

German :

Boogaloo kann als eine Mischung aus Soul, Rhythm and Blues und afro-kubanischen Rhythmen definiert werden.

Italiano :

Il boogaloo può essere definito come una miscela di soul, rhythm and blues e ritmi afro-cubani.

Espanol :

El boogaloo puede definirse como una mezcla de soul, rhythm and blues y ritmos afrocubanos.

