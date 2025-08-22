Jazz’illy place de l’église Andilly
Jazz’illy place de l’église Andilly vendredi 22 août 2025.
Jazz’illy
place de l’église 3 Rue du cimetière Andilly Charente-Maritime
Début : Vendredi 2025-08-22
fin : 2025-08-23
2025-08-22
Venez participer à la 4ème Édition du Festival Jazz’illy ! Du jazz…et bien plus encore ! 2 soirées de concerts gratuits dans une ambiance conviviale.
Restauration sur place.
place de l'église 3 Rue du cimetière Andilly 17230 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 82 89 90 45 lesfantastiques12345@gmail.com
English :
Join us for the 4th edition of the Jazz’illy Festival! Jazz…and much more! 2 evenings of free concerts in a friendly atmosphere.
Catering on site.
German :
Nehmen Sie an der 4. Ausgabe des Festivals Jazz’illy teil! Jazz…und noch viel mehr! 2 Abende mit kostenlosen Konzerten in einer geselligen Atmosphäre.
Verpflegung vor Ort.
Italiano :
Venite a partecipare alla quarta edizione del Jazz’illy Festival! Jazz… e molto altro! 2 serate di concerti gratuiti in un’atmosfera amichevole.
Ristorazione in loco.
Espanol :
¡Participe en la 4ª edición del Festival Jazz’illy! Jazz… ¡y mucho más! 2 noches de conciertos gratuitos en un ambiente agradable.
Catering in situ.
L’événement Jazz’illy Andilly a été mis à jour le 2025-07-30 par Le Comptoir Local® Office de Tourisme Aunis Marais Poitevin