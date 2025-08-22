Jazz’illy place de l’église Andilly

Jazz’illy place de l’église Andilly vendredi 22 août 2025.

Jazz’illy

place de l’église 3 Rue du cimetière Andilly Charente-Maritime

Début : Vendredi 2025-08-22

fin : 2025-08-23

2025-08-22

Venez participer à la 4ème Édition du Festival Jazz’illy ! Du jazz…et bien plus encore ! 2 soirées de concerts gratuits dans une ambiance conviviale.

Restauration sur place.

place de l’église 3 Rue du cimetière Andilly 17230 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 82 89 90 45 lesfantastiques12345@gmail.com

English :

Join us for the 4th edition of the Jazz’illy Festival! Jazz…and much more! 2 evenings of free concerts in a friendly atmosphere.

Catering on site.

German :

Nehmen Sie an der 4. Ausgabe des Festivals Jazz’illy teil! Jazz…und noch viel mehr! 2 Abende mit kostenlosen Konzerten in einer geselligen Atmosphäre.

Verpflegung vor Ort.

Italiano :

Venite a partecipare alla quarta edizione del Jazz’illy Festival! Jazz… e molto altro! 2 serate di concerti gratuiti in un’atmosfera amichevole.

Ristorazione in loco.

Espanol :

¡Participe en la 4ª edición del Festival Jazz’illy! Jazz… ¡y mucho más! 2 noches de conciertos gratuitos en un ambiente agradable.

Catering in situ.

