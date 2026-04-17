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JE PREFERE QU’ON RESTE AMIS THEATRE BEAULIEU Nantes

JE PREFERE QU’ON RESTE AMIS THEATRE BEAULIEU Nantes

JE PREFERE QU’ON RESTE AMIS THEATRE BEAULIEU Nantes vendredi 17 avril 2026.

Lieu : THEATRE BEAULIEU

Adresse : 9 BIS BOULEVARD FRANCOIS BLANCHO

Ville : 44200 Nantes

Département : 44

Début : vendredi 17 avril 2026

Fin : vendredi 17 avril 2026

Heure de début : 20:30

JE PREFERE QU’ON RESTE AMIS Début : 2026-04-17 à 20:30. Tarif : – euros.

Pour obtenir votre billet, le mieux est d’aller sur le site de l’organisateur ou du lieu afin d’obtenir le meilleur tarif.

THEATRE BEAULIEU 9 BIS BOULEVARD FRANCOIS BLANCHO 44200 Nantes 44

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