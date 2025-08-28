JEAN BAPTISTE GUEGAN FERIA DE CARCASSONNE 2025 Carcassonne

Boulevard Omer Sarraut Carcassonne Aude

Début : 2025-08-28 21:30:00

fin : 2025-08-28 23:00:00

2025-08-28

Pour ouvrir l’édition 2025 de la Feria de Carcassonne, rien de mieux qu’un voyage au cœur du rock français avec Jean Baptiste Guegan, la voix puissante héritière de Johnny Hallyday !

Jean Baptiste Guegan, voix puissante et héritier spirituel de Johnny Hallyday, débarque à Carcassonne pour la Feria. Son troisième album, Toutes les larmes sèchent un jour, mêle rock, émotion et résilience. Accompagné de textes signés Michel Mallory et de collaborations marquantes, il livre un spectacle sincère et bouleversant. Une soirée à ne pas manquer pour tous les fans de rock français. Venez vibrer avec lui et ressentir toute sa passion sur scène !

Boulevard Omer Sarraut Carcassonne 11000 Aude Occitanie +33 4 68 77 71 11

English :

To open the 2025 edition of the Feria de Carcassonne, there?s nothing better than a trip to the heart of French rock with Jean Baptiste Guegan, the powerful voice heir to Johnny Hallyday!

Jean Baptiste Guegan, the powerful voice and spiritual heir of Johnny Hallyday, arrives in Carcassonne for the Feria. His third album, Toutes les larmes sèchent un jour, blends rock, emotion and resilience. Accompanied by lyrics by Michel Mallory and a host of outstanding collaborators, he delivers a heartfelt and moving show. A not-to-be-missed evening for all French rock fans. Come and vibrate with him, and feel his passion on stage!

German :

Zum Auftakt der Feria de Carcassonne 2025 gibt es nichts Besseres als eine Reise ins Herz des französischen Rock mit Jean Baptiste Guegan, dem stimmgewaltigen Erben von Johnny Hallyday!

Jean Baptiste Guegan, die kraftvolle Stimme und der geistige Erbe von Johnny Hallyday, kommt für die Feria nach Carcassonne. Sein drittes Album, Toutes les larmes sèchent un jour, vermischt Rock, Emotion und Resilienz. Begleitet von Texten aus der Feder von Michel Mallory und markanten Kollaborationen liefert er eine aufrichtige und erschütternde Show. Ein Abend, den alle Fans des französischen Rocks nicht verpassen sollten. Vibrieren Sie mit ihm und spüren Sie seine ganze Leidenschaft auf der Bühne!

Italiano :

Per aprire l’edizione 2025 della Feria de Carcassonne, non c’è niente di meglio che un viaggio nel cuore del rock francese con Jean Baptiste Guegan, la potente voce erede di Johnny Hallyday!

Jean Baptiste Guegan, voce potente ed erede spirituale di Johnny Hallyday, arriva a Carcassonne per la Feria. Il suo terzo album, Toutes les larmes sèchent un jour, è una miscela di rock, emozione e resilienza. Accompagnato da testi scritti da Michel Mallory e da alcune collaborazioni eccezionali, offre uno spettacolo sincero e commovente. Una serata da non perdere per tutti gli appassionati di rock francese. Venite a partecipare all’emozione e alla passione del suo spettacolo dal vivo!

Espanol :

Para inaugurar la 2025 edición de la Feria de Carcasona, nada mejor que un viaje al corazón del rock francés con Jean Baptiste Guegan, ¡la poderosa voz heredera de Johnny Hallyday!

Jean Baptiste Guegan, la poderosa voz y el heredero espiritual de Johnny Hallyday, llega a Carcasona con motivo de la Feria. Su tercer álbum, Toutes les larmes sèchent un jour, es una mezcla de rock, emoción y resistencia. Acompañado por las letras de Michel Mallory y algunas colaboraciones destacadas, ofrece un espectáculo sincero y conmovedor. Una velada ineludible para todos los amantes del rock francés. Únase a la emoción y la pasión de su espectáculo en directo

