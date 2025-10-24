JEAN-BENOIT DIALLO – JEAN-BENOÎT DIALLO – SALLE EDOUARD HERRIOT Lyon
mardi 14 avril 2026.
Début : 2026-04-14 à 20:00. Tarif : – euros.
LES DERNIERS COUCHES PRÉSENTE : JEAN-BENOÎT DIALLO« LIBRE ARBITRE »Dans ce spectacle, Jean-Benoît Diallo abord le thème du libre arbitre. Thème trèsphilosophique pour 1h de stand up composé à 80% du mot bite. De l’influence sociétale, enpassant par celle des réseaux sociaux, des médias… Il vous fera rire avec un humour piquant,grinçant parfois même décapant.Réseaux sociaux :Instagram : @jean_benoit_dialloTiktok : @jeanbenoitdiallo
SALLE EDOUARD HERRIOT 1 PLACE ANTONIN JUTARD 69003 Lyon 69