Pièce de théâtre Le radeau de la Méduse Théâtre de Lunéville Lunéville

Pièce de théâtre Le radeau de la Méduse

Théâtre de Lunéville 37 Rue de Lorraine Lunéville Meurthe-et-Moselle

Début : Mardi Mardi 2025-11-25 20:30:00

fin : 2025-11-25

2025-11-25

En 1818, Géricault démarre sa plus célèbre toile LE RADEAU DE LA MÉDUSE et fait scandale autant sur le plan artistique que sur le plan politique.

Il devient le maître du romantisme comme Hugo avec ses Misérables . Il critique la Restauration et son nouveau roi Louis XVIII, obligeant celui-ci à prendre position. Grâce à une drôle de conférencière, découvrez les secrets de ce gigantesque tableau du Louvre qui choqua le monde et ébranla le trône. Revivez les bouleversements artistiques et politiques du début du XIXème siècle !Tout public

Théâtre de Lunéville 37 Rue de Lorraine Lunéville 54300 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est +33 3 83 76 48 60 billetterie@theatredeluneville.fr

English :

In 1818, Géricault began work on his most famous canvas, « LE RADEAU DE LA MÉDUSE », causing a scandal both artistically and politically.

He became a master of Romanticism, like Hugo with his « Misérables ». He criticized the Restoration and its new King Louis XVIII, forcing the latter to take a stand. With the help of a funny lecturer, discover the secrets of this gigantic painting in the Louvre, which shocked the world and shook the throne. Relive the artistic and political upheavals of the early 19th century!

German :

1818 begann Géricault mit seinem berühmtesten Gemälde « LE RADEAU DE LA MÉDUSE » und löste damit einen Skandal aus, sowohl auf künstlerischer als auch auf politischer Ebene.

Er wurde zum Meister der Romantik, wie Hugo mit seinen « Misérables ». Er kritisiert die Restauration und ihren neuen König Ludwig XVIII. und zwingt diesen, Stellung zu beziehen. Dank einer lustigen Conférencière entdecken Sie die Geheimnisse dieses gigantischen Gemäldes im Louvre, das die Welt schockierte und den Thron erschütterte. Erleben Sie die künstlerischen und politischen Umwälzungen zu Beginn des 19. Jahrhunderts!

Italiano :

Nel 1818 Géricault dipinse la sua tela più famosa, « LE RADEAU DE LA MÉDUSE », che provocò uno scandalo artistico e politico.

Diventa il maestro del Romanticismo, come Hugo con i suoi « Misérables ». Critica la Restaurazione e il nuovo re Luigi XVIII, costringendo quest’ultimo a prendere posizione. Con l’aiuto di un simpatico docente, scoprite i segreti di questo gigantesco dipinto del Louvre, che sconvolse il mondo e fece tremare il trono. Rivivete gli sconvolgimenti artistici e politici dell’inizio del XIX secolo!

Espanol :

En 1818, Géricault pintó su lienzo más famoso, « LE RADEAU DE LA MÉDUSE », que provocó un escándalo artístico y político.

Se convirtió en el maestro del Romanticismo, como Hugo con sus « Miserables ». Criticó la Restauración y a su nuevo rey Luis XVIII, obligando a éste a tomar partido. Con la ayuda de un divertido conferenciante, descubra los secretos de este gigantesco cuadro del Louvre, que conmocionó al mundo y sacudió el trono. Reviva las convulsiones artísticas y políticas de principios del siglo XIX

