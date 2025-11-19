Jean-Luc Lemoine Liquidation Nouzonville

Jean-Luc Lemoine Liquidation

Plongez dans l’humour acide de “Liquidation”, le spectacle qui explore une société à la dérive où les complots sont plus nombreux que les likes sur une photo de chat.De la sexualité aux réseaux sociaux en passant par le wokisme, rien n’échappe au regard satirique de Jean-Luc Lemoine. Accrochez-vous, car même les communautés qui se fâchentpour un emoji seront servies ! Préparez-vous à rire de tous, même de ceux que vous pensiez être inattaquable.Que ce soit à la radio, à la télé, ou sur scène, son sens de la répartie et son interprétation font toujours mouche ! Artiste complet (sauf en danse !), il a participé et animé bon nombred’émissions populaires où il a renforcé ces dernières années sa notoriété et son lien avec le public. Plus que jamais, Jean-Luc Lemoine va se livrer sans filtre sur scène avec sa verve habituelle en croquant l’absurdité de tout ce qui nous entoure.Après “Prolongations”, “Jean-Luc Lemoine est inquiétant”, “JeanLuc Lemoine au naturel”, “Lemoine man show”, “Si vous avez manqué le début” et “Brut”, ne manquez pas le petit dernier“Liquidation”.Billetterie

Pôle culturel 6, rue Jean Baptiste Clément Nouzonville 08700 Ardennes Grand Est +33 3 24 37 37 49

English :

Dive into the acid humor of Liquidation, the show that explores a society adrift, where conspiracies are more numerous than likes on a cat photo. From sexuality to social networking to wokism, nothing escapes Jean-Luc Lemoine?s satirical eye. Hold on to your hats, because even communities that get angry over an emoji are in for a treat! Whether on the radio, on TV or on stage, his sense of repartee and interpretation always hit the nail on the head! A complete artist (except for his dancing!), he has taken part in and hosted a number of popular TV shows in recent years, strengthening his reputation and his connection with the public. After Prolongations, Jean-Luc Lemoine est inquiétant, Jean-Luc Lemoine au naturel, Lemoine man show, Si vous avez manqué le début and Brut, don’t miss the latest, Liquidation

German :

Tauchen Sie ein in den säuerlichen Humor von Liquidation , der Show, die eine Gesellschaft erforscht, in der es mehr Verschwörungen gibt als Likes für ein Katzenfoto. Von Sexualität über soziale Netzwerke bis hin zum Wokismus, nichts entgeht Jean-Luc Lemoines satirischem Blick. Halten Sie sich fest, denn selbst die Gemeinschaften, die sich über ein Emoji aufregen, werden bedient! Ob im Radio, im Fernsehen oder auf der Bühne, seine Schlagfertigkeit und seine Interpretation sind immer ein Volltreffer! Als Allround-Künstler (außer beim Tanzen!) hat er in den letzten Jahren in zahlreichen populären Sendungen mitgewirkt und moderiert, in denen er seinen Bekanntheitsgrad und seine Bindung zum Publikum steigern konnte. Nach Prolongations , Jean-Luc Lemoine est inquiétant , Jean-Luc Lemoine au naturel , Lemoine man show , Si vous avez manqué le début und Brut , verpassen Sie nicht die neueste Folge Liquidation

Italiano :

Tuffatevi nell’umorismo acido di Liquidation, lo spettacolo che esplora una società alla deriva, dove le cospirazioni superano i like su una foto di gatto. Dalla sessualità ai social network al wokismo, nulla sfugge all’occhio satirico di Jean-Luc Lemoine. Tenetevi forte, perché anche le comunità che si arrabbiano per un’emoji hanno di che divertirsi! Preparatevi a ridere di tutti, anche di quelli che credevate inattaccabili, alla radio, in TV o sul palcoscenico: il suo senso della battuta e la sua interpretazione colpiscono sempre nel segno! Interprete a tutto tondo (tranne che per il ballo!), negli ultimi anni ha partecipato e condotto numerosi spettacoli popolari, costruendo la sua reputazione e il suo legame con il pubblico. Dopo Prolongations, Jean-Luc Lemoine est inquiétant, Jean-Luc Lemoine au naturel, Lemoine man show, Si vous avez manqué le début e Brut, non perdetevi l’ultimo, Liquidation.ticket office

Espanol :

Sumérjase en el humor ácido de Liquidation, el espectáculo que explora una sociedad a la deriva, donde las conspiraciones superan en número a los likes en una foto de gato. Desde la sexualidad a las redes sociales, pasando por el wokismo, nada escapa al ojo satírico de Jean-Luc Lemoine. Sujétense el sombrero, porque incluso las comunidades que se enfadan por un emoji están de enhorabuena Prepárese para reírse de todo el mundo, incluso de los que creía inexpugnables, ya sea en la radio, en la televisión o en el escenario, ¡su sentido de la réplica y su interpretación siempre dan en el blanco! Artista polifacético (¡excepto en el baile!), en los últimos años ha participado y animado numerosos espectáculos populares, consolidando su reputación y su relación con el público. Después de Prolongations, Jean-Luc Lemoine est inquiétant, Jean-Luc Lemoine au naturel, Lemoine man show, Si vous avez manqué le début y Brut, no se pierda lo último, Liquidation.ticket office

L’événement Jean-Luc Lemoine Liquidation Nouzonville a été mis à jour le 2025-10-16 par Ardennes Tourisme