JEP 2025 CHAPELLE AU GRÉ DES VENTS La Palme

Chemin des Caveaux La Palme Aude

Début : 2025-09-21 17:00:00

fin : 2025-09-21

2025-09-21

Patrimoine architectural du village de La Palme, Michel et Framboise ouvrent au public le jardin et la Chapelle qu’ils ont admirablement restaurés.

L’Art parsemé dans le jardin ombragé et affiché dans la petite Chapelle ravira vos sens

– Les ferronneries de Claude

– Les bois flottés et les photographies de Framboise « l’Eau et la Terre ».

Chemin des Caveaux La Palme 11480 Aude Occitanie +33 7 66 11 47 98

English :

The architectural heritage of the village of La Palme, Michel and Framboise are opening the garden and chapel, which they have admirably restored, to the public.

The art scattered around the shady garden and displayed in the small chapel will delight your senses:

– Claude’s ironwork

– Driftwood and Framboise’s photographs of « Water and Earth ».

German :

Als architektonisches Erbe des Dorfes La Palme öffnen Michel und Framboise den Garten und die Kapelle, die sie auf bewundernswerte Weise restauriert haben, für die Öffentlichkeit.

Die Kunst, die in den schattigen Garten eingestreut und in der kleinen Kapelle ausgestellt ist, wird Ihre Sinne erfreuen:

– Claudes Schmiedearbeiten

– Die Treibhölzer und die Fotografien von Framboise « l’Eau et la Terre ».

Italiano :

Il patrimonio architettonico del villaggio di La Palme, Michel e Framboise aprono al pubblico il giardino e la cappella, che hanno mirabilmente restaurato.

Le opere d’arte sparse nel giardino ombroso ed esposte nella piccola cappella delizieranno i vostri sensi:

– I lavori in ferro di Claude

– Il legno di deriva e le fotografie di Framboise su « Acqua e Terra ».

Espanol :

Patrimonio arquitectónico del pueblo de La Palme, Michel y Framboise abren al público el jardín y la capilla, que han restaurado admirablemente.

El arte esparcido por el sombreado jardín y expuesto en la pequeña capilla deleitará sus sentidos:

– Herrajes de Claude

– Driftwood y las fotografías « Agua y Tierra » de Framboise.

