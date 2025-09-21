JEP 2025 CHAPELLE SAINT PANCRACE La Palme

JEP 2025 CHAPELLE SAINT PANCRACE La Palme dimanche 21 septembre 2025.

JEP 2025 CHAPELLE SAINT PANCRACE

Rond-Point des Cabanes de La Palme La Palme Aude

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-09-21 15:00:00

fin : 2025-09-21 17:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-09-21

Visite commentée de la Chapelle Saint Pancrace du 10ème siècle historique et patrimoine pour les Journées Européennes du Patrimoine.

.

Rond-Point des Cabanes de La Palme La Palme 11480 Aude Occitanie +33 7 78 37 93 83 michel.nuttin@hotmail.com

English :

Guided tour of the 10th-century Chapelle Saint Pancrace: history and heritage for the European Heritage Days.

German :

Kommentierte Besichtigung der Kapelle Saint Pancrace aus dem 10. Jahrhundert: Geschichte und Kulturerbe für die Europäischen Tage des Kulturerbes.

Italiano :

Visita guidata alla Chapelle Saint Pancrace del X secolo: storia e patrimonio per le Giornate Europee del Patrimonio.

Espanol :

Visita guiada a la Chapelle Saint Pancrace del siglo X: historia y patrimonio para las Jornadas Europeas del Patrimonio.

L’événement JEP 2025 CHAPELLE SAINT PANCRACE La Palme a été mis à jour le 2025-07-22 par A.D.T. de l’Aude / 11 ADT