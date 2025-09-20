JEP 2025 CHÂTEAU DE DURBAN-CORBIÈRES Durban-Corbières

2025-09-20 14:00:00

2025-09-21 18:00:00

2025-09-20

Dans le cadre des Journées Européennes du Patrimoine 2025 ,

Venez visiter le château des Seigneurs de Durban-Corbières et de l’Eglise St Just et St Pasteur.

Accueil des visiteurs dans le petit musée au pied du château (expositions)

Gratuit.

Parcours dans le château exigeant chaussures de marche. Non recommandé aux personnes à mobilité réduite.

Durban-Corbières 11360 Aude Occitanie +33 4 68 45 90 12

English :

As part of the European Heritage Days 2025 ,

Come and visit the castle of the Lords of Durban-Corbières and the Church of St Just and St Pasteur.

Visitors welcome in the small museum at the foot of the château (exhibitions)

Free admission.

Tour of castle requires walking shoes. Not recommended for people with reduced mobility.

German :

Im Rahmen der Europäischen Tage des Kulturerbes 2025 ,

Besuchen Sie das Schloss der Seigneurs de Durban-Corbières und die Kirche St Just und St Pasteur.

Empfang der Besucher im kleinen Museum am Fuße des Schlosses (Ausstellungen)

Die Teilnahme ist kostenlos.

Rundgang durch das Schloss erfordert Wanderschuhe. Nicht empfohlen für Personen mit eingeschränkter Mobilität.

Italiano :

Nell’ambito delle Giornate europee del patrimonio 2025,

Venite a visitare il castello dei signori di Durban-Corbières e la chiesa di St Just e St Pasteur.

I visitatori sono i benvenuti nel piccolo museo ai piedi del castello (mostre)

Ingresso libero.

La visita del castello richiede scarpe da trekking. Sconsigliato alle persone con mobilità ridotta.

Espanol :

En el marco de las Jornadas Europeas del Patrimonio 2025 ,

Venga a visitar el castillo de los señores de Durban-Corbières y la iglesia de San Justo y San Pasteur.

Acogida de visitantes en el pequeño museo situado al pie del castillo (exposiciones)

Entrada gratuita.

La visita del castillo requiere calzado para caminar. No recomendado para personas con movilidad reducida.

