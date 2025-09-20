JEP 2025 Conférence « Les temples protestants de l’Allier, un patrimoine contemporain méconnu » Temple Protestant Vichy
Temple Protestant 10 rue Max Durand-Fardel Vichy Allier
Début : Samedi 2025-09-20
Conférence sur l’histoire et l’architecture des Temples de Vichy.
Temple Protestant 10 rue Max Durand-Fardel Vichy 03200 Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 6 98 04 85 30 assoc.theodoremonod.vichy@gmail.com
English :
Conference on the history and architecture of the Vichy Temples.
German :
Vortrag über die Geschichte und Architektur der Tempel in Vichy.
Italiano :
Conferenza sulla storia e l’architettura dei Templi di Vichy.
Espanol :
Conferencia sobre la historia y la arquitectura de los Templos de Vichy.
