JEP 2025 Conférence « Les temples protestants de l’Allier, un patrimoine contemporain méconnu » Temple Protestant Vichy

JEP 2025 Conférence « Les temples protestants de l’Allier, un patrimoine contemporain méconnu » Temple Protestant Vichy samedi 20 septembre 2025.

JEP 2025 Conférence « Les temples protestants de l’Allier, un patrimoine contemporain méconnu »

Temple Protestant 10 rue Max Durand-Fardel Vichy Allier

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Samedi 2025-09-20

fin : 2025-09-20

Date(s) :

2025-09-20

Conférence sur l’histoire et l’architecture des Temples de Vichy.

.

Temple Protestant 10 rue Max Durand-Fardel Vichy 03200 Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 6 98 04 85 30 assoc.theodoremonod.vichy@gmail.com

English :

Conference on the history and architecture of the Vichy Temples.

German :

Vortrag über die Geschichte und Architektur der Tempel in Vichy.

Italiano :

Conferenza sulla storia e l’architettura dei Templi di Vichy.

Espanol :

Conferencia sobre la historia y la arquitectura de los Templos de Vichy.

L’événement JEP 2025 Conférence « Les temples protestants de l’Allier, un patrimoine contemporain méconnu » Vichy a été mis à jour le 2025-07-30 par Vichy Destinations