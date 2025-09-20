JEP 2025 CONFÉRENCE PROMENADE « SOULATGÉ, VILLAGE MILLÉNAIRE » Soulatgé

JEP 2025 CONFÉRENCE PROMENADE « SOULATGÉ, VILLAGE MILLÉNAIRE » Soulatgé samedi 20 septembre 2025.

JEP 2025 CONFÉRENCE PROMENADE « SOULATGÉ, VILLAGE MILLÉNAIRE »

Place Bernard de Montfaucon Soulatgé Aude

Plongez dans l’histoire de Soulatgé, village au passé millénaire, à travers une conférence-promenade guidée animée par Raphaël Lépineux. Au fil des ruelles et des vieilles pierres, laissez-vous conter les grandes étapes de l’histoire locale, l’évolution du bâti et les anecdotes liées à ce patrimoine préservé. Une découverte vivante qui mêle savoir historique, balade conviviale et patrimoine architectural.

Place Bernard de Montfaucon Soulatgé 11330 Aude Occitanie +33 6 86 44 03 33 claude.lepineux@free.fr

English :

Immerse yourself in the history of Soulatgé, a village with a thousand years of history, with a guided tour led by Raphaël Lépineux. As you wander through the narrow streets and old stones, let Raphaël tell you about the milestones in local history, the evolution of the buildings and anecdotes linked to this preserved heritage. A lively discovery that combines historical knowledge, a friendly stroll and architectural heritage.

German :

Tauchen Sie in die Geschichte von Soulatgé, einem Dorf mit einer tausendjährigen Vergangenheit, ein, indem Sie an einer von Raphaël Lépineux geleiteten Konferenz-Spaziergang teilnehmen. Lassen Sie sich in den Gassen und entlang der alten Steine die wichtigsten Etappen der Ortsgeschichte, die Entwicklung der Bausubstanz und die Anekdoten rund um das erhaltene Erbe erzählen. Eine lebendige Entdeckungsreise, die historisches Wissen, einen geselligen Spaziergang und das architektonische Erbe miteinander verbindet.

Italiano :

Immergetevi nella storia di Soulatgé, un villaggio dal passato millenario, con una visita guidata e una passeggiata condotta da Raphaël Lépineux. Passeggiando tra le stradine e le vecchie pietre, vi verranno raccontate le principali tappe della storia locale, l’evoluzione degli edifici e gli aneddoti legati a questo patrimonio preservato. Una scoperta vivace che unisce conoscenza storica, passeggiata conviviale e patrimonio architettonico.

Espanol :

Sumérjase en la historia de Soulatgé, un pueblo con un pasado milenario, con una charla y un paseo guiados por Raphaël Lépineux. Mientras pasea por las callejuelas y las viejas piedras, le contarán las grandes etapas de la historia local, la evolución de los edificios y las anécdotas relacionadas con este patrimonio preservado. Un descubrimiento animado que combina el conocimiento histórico, un paseo agradable y el patrimonio arquitectónico.

