JEP 2025 CONFÉRENCE SUR L’ANTIQUITÉ À CASTELNAU DE GUERS Castelnau-de-Guers

Montée de la Garenne Castelnau-de-Guers Hérault

Début : 2025-09-21
fin : 2025-09-21

2025-09-21

Conférence de Michel Christol sur l’Antiquité
Michel Christol Professeur émérite de la Sorbonne originaire de Castelnau de Guers tiendra une conférence sur l’Antiquité à la Maison du Peuple.

Entrée libre

Montée de la Garenne Castelnau-de-Guers 34120 Hérault Occitanie   aspahc34@orange.fr

English :

Michel Christol’s lecture on Antiquity

German :

Vortrag von Michel Christol über die Antike

Italiano :

Conferenza di Michel Christol sull’antichità

Espanol :

Conferencia de Michel Christol sobre la Antigüedad

