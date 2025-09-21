JEP 2025 CONFÉRENCE SUR L’ANTIQUITÉ À CASTELNAU DE GUERS Castelnau-de-Guers
JEP 2025 CONFÉRENCE SUR L’ANTIQUITÉ À CASTELNAU DE GUERS
Montée de la Garenne Castelnau-de-Guers Hérault
Début : 2025-09-21
fin : 2025-09-21
2025-09-21
Conférence de Michel Christol sur l’Antiquité
Michel Christol Professeur émérite de la Sorbonne originaire de Castelnau de Guers tiendra une conférence sur l’Antiquité à la Maison du Peuple.
Entrée libre
Montée de la Garenne Castelnau-de-Guers 34120 Hérault Occitanie aspahc34@orange.fr
English :
Michel Christol’s lecture on Antiquity
German :
Vortrag von Michel Christol über die Antike
Italiano :
Conferenza di Michel Christol sull’antichità
Espanol :
Conferencia de Michel Christol sobre la Antigüedad
