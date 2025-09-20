JEP 2025 EXPOSITION LE ROCHER GRAVÉ DE FORNOLS-HAUT Campôme

Début : 2025-09-20 09:00:00

fin : 2025-09-21 19:00:00

2025-09-20

Le rocher de Fornols-Haut se situe sur le commune de Campôme, à 750 mètres d’altitudes, dissimulé dans une forêt de cèdres. Classé monument historique, il est le seul témoin d’art paléolithique à l’air libre connu en France et la seule représentation d’art rupestre pyrénéen.

La Place Campôme 66500 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 7 84 46 09 54

English :

The Fornols-Haut rock is located in the commune of Campôme, at an altitude of 750 meters, hidden in a cedar forest. Classified as a historic monument, it is the only known example of open-air Paleolithic art in France, and the only representation of Pyrenean rock art.

German :

Der Felsen von Fornols-Haut befindet sich in der Gemeinde Campôme auf 750 m Höhe, versteckt in einem Zedernwald. Er steht unter Denkmalschutz und ist das einzige bekannte Zeugnis paläolithischer Kunst im Freien in Frankreich und die einzige Darstellung von Felskunst in den Pyrenäen.

Italiano :

La roccia di Fornols-Haut si trova nel comune di Campôme, a 750 metri di altitudine, nascosta in una foresta di cedri. Classificata come monumento storico, è l’unico esempio conosciuto di arte paleolitica a cielo aperto in Francia e l’unica rappresentazione dell’arte rupestre dei Pirenei.

Espanol :

La roca de Fornols-Haut se encuentra en el municipio de Campôme, a 750 metros de altitud, escondida en un bosque de cedros. Catalogada como monumento histórico, es el único ejemplo conocido de arte paleolítico al aire libre en Francia y la única representación de arte rupestre pirenaico.

