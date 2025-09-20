JEP 2025 Exposition « Protestantisme quelles architectures ? » Temple protestant Montluçon
JEP 2025 Exposition « Protestantisme quelles architectures ? » Temple protestant Montluçon samedi 20 septembre 2025.
JEP 2025 Exposition « Protestantisme quelles architectures ? »
Temple protestant 10 rue Achille Allier Montluçon Allier
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-09-20 10:00:00
fin : 2025-09-21 17:00:00
Date(s) :
2025-09-20
Thème de l’exposition lors de cette JEP 2025 « Protestantisme quelles architectures ? »
Temple protestant 10 rue Achille Allier Montluçon 03100 Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 6 03 92 06 16 randrezahanta@gmail.com
English :
Theme of the exhibition during this JEP 2025: « Protestantism: what architectures? »
German :
Thema der Ausstellung an diesem JEP 2025: « Protestantismus: Welche Architekturen? »
Italiano :
Tema della mostra durante questo PEC 2025: « Protestantesimo: quali architetture? »
Espanol :
Tema de la exposición durante este PEC 2025: « Protestantismo: ¿qué arquitecturas? »
L’événement JEP 2025 Exposition « Protestantisme quelles architectures ? » Montluçon a été mis à jour le 2025-08-13 par Montluçon Tourisme