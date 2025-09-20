JEP 2025 FONTJONCOUSE Fontjoncouse

Une journée à l’église Sainte-Léocadie Fontjoncouse

11h à 15h Visites guidées

Découvrez l’église Sainte-Léocadie, joyau du patrimoine local, à travers une visite guidée libre ou accompagnée, ponctuée d’animations culturelles.

16h Lectures de poètes de l’Aude

Des voix d’hier pour faire vibrer la mémoire littéraire du territoire, avec des textes de

Jean Lebrau (Moux)

Paul Pugnaud (Lézignan)

Pierre Reverdy (Narbonne)

Joë Bousquet (Carcassonne)

Joseph Delteil (Vilar-en-Val)

18h Sapho, Anthologie

Un moment poétique et musical unique paroles lues et chantées par Sapho, accompagnée à la guitare acoustique par Vicente Almaraz.

Visite de l’église gratuite, dons acceptés pour participer à sa rénovation. Tarif du concert 15 €. Réservation obligatoire. Jauge limitée 100 places.

.

Fontjoncouse 11360 Aude Occitanie +33 7 63 93 62 61

English :

A day at Sainte-Léocadie church ? Fontjoncouse

11 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Guided tours

Discover the church of Sainte-Léocadie, a jewel in the crown of local heritage, on a guided tour, with or without a guide, punctuated by cultural activities.

16h ? Readings by Aude poets

Voices from the past to revive the region?s literary memory, with texts by

Jean Lebrau (Moux)

Paul Pugnaud (Lézignan)

Pierre Reverdy (Narbonne)

Joë Bousquet (Carcassonne)

Joseph Delteil (Vilar-en-Val)

18h ? Sapho, Anthology

A unique moment of poetry and music: words read and sung by Sapho, accompanied on acoustic guitar by Vicente Almaraz.

Free tour of the church, donations accepted to help with renovation. Concert fee: 15? Reservations essential. Capacity limited to 100.

German :

Ein Tag in der Kirche Sainte-Léocadie ? Fontjoncouse

11h bis 15h: Geführte Besichtigungen

Entdecken Sie die Kirche Sainte-Léocadie, ein Juwel des lokalen Kulturerbes, durch eine freie oder begleitete Führung, die von kulturellen Animationen begleitet wird.

16h ? Lesungen von Dichtern aus dem Departement Aude

Stimmen von gestern, um das literarische Gedächtnis der Region zum Schwingen zu bringen, mit Texten von

Jean Lebrau (Moux)

Paul Pugnaud (Lézignan)

Pierre Reverdy (Narbonne)

Joë Bousquet (Carcassonne)

Joseph Delteil (Vilar-en-Val)

18h ? Sapho, Anthologie

Ein einzigartiger poetischer und musikalischer Moment: Texte gelesen und gesungen von Sapho, begleitet von Vicente Almaraz auf der akustischen Gitarre.

Kostenloser Besuch der Kirche, Spenden werden angenommen, um sich an der Renovierung der Kirche zu beteiligen. Preis für das Konzert: 15 ? Eine Reservierung ist erforderlich. Begrenzte Anzahl von 100 Plätzen.

Italiano :

Una giornata nella chiesa di Sainte-Léocadie? Fontjoncouse

dalle 11.00 alle 15.00: visite guidate

Scoprite la chiesa di Sainte-Léocadie, gioiello del patrimonio locale, con una visita autonoma o accompagnata, scandita da attività culturali.

16h ? Letture di poeti dell’Aude

Voci dal passato per far rivivere la memoria letteraria della regione, con testi di

Jean Lebrau (Moux)

Paul Pugnaud (Lézignan)

Pierre Reverdy (Narbonne)

Joë Bousquet (Carcassonne)

Giuseppe Delteil (Vilar-en-Val)

18h ? Sapho, Antologia

Un’esperienza poetica e musicale unica: parole lette e cantate da Sapho, accompagnate dalla chitarra acustica di Vicente Almaraz.

Visita gratuita della chiesa, si accettano donazioni per la sua ristrutturazione. Prezzo del concerto: 15? Prenotazione obbligatoria. Capacità limitata a 100 persone.

Espanol :

Un día en la iglesia de Sainte-Léocadie ? Fontjoncouse

de 11:00 a 15:00: Visitas guiadas

Descubra la iglesia de Sainte-Léocadie, joya del patrimonio local, en una visita autoguiada o acompañada, amenizada con actividades culturales.

16h ? Lecturas de poetas del Aude

Voces del pasado para revivir la memoria literaria de la región, con textos de

Jean Lebrau (Moux)

Paul Pugnaud (Lézignan)

Pierre Reverdy (Narbona)

Joë Bousquet (Carcasona)

Joseph Delteil (Vilar-en-Val)

18h ? Sapho, Antología

Una experiencia poética y musical única: palabras leídas y cantadas por Sapho, acompañado a la guitarra acústica por Vicente Almaraz.

Visita libre a la iglesia, se aceptan donativos para ayudar a su renovación. Precio del concierto: 15? Imprescindible reservar. Aforo limitado a 100 personas.

