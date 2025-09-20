JEP 2025 LE PARCOURS DES SAVOIR-FAIRE DE CARCASSONNE Carcassonne

28 Rue de Verdun Carcassonne Aude

Début : 2025-09-20 14:00:00

fin : 2025-09-20

2025-09-20

Embarquez pour un Parcours des savoir-faire unique en plein cœur de Carcassonne. Clara, votre accompagnatrice, vous conduit à la découverte des artisans locaux qui font vivre, jour après jour, des métiers d’art et des gestes ancestraux, transmis avec passion.

Au fil des ruelles, poussez les portes d’ateliers authentiques et échangez avec des créateurs de talent tourneur sur bois, mosaïste, couturières, maroquinier, et bien d’autres. Un véritable voyage au cœur du patrimoine vivant, entre tradition, innovation et excellence du fait main local.

Ces rencontres humaines et inspirantes vous révèleront l’âme artisanale de Carcassonne, bien au-delà des remparts.

28 Rue de Verdun Carcassonne 11000 Aude Occitanie +33 4 68 10 24 30

English :

Embark on a unique « Parcours des savoir-faire » in the heart of Carcassonne. Clara, your guide, will lead you to discover the local craftsmen who, day after day, keep alive the art of craftsmanship and ancestral gestures, passed on with passion.

As you make your way through the narrow streets, push open the doors of authentic workshops and chat with talented creators: woodturners, mosaicists, seamstresses, leatherworkers and many others. A true journey into the heart of living heritage, between tradition, innovation and local handmade excellence.

These human and inspiring encounters will reveal the artisanal soul of Carcassonne, far beyond the ramparts.

German :

Begeben Sie sich auf einen einzigartigen Parcours des Know-hows im Herzen von Carcassonne. Clara, Ihre Begleiterin, führt Sie auf eine Entdeckungsreise zu den lokalen Handwerkern, die Tag für Tag Kunsthandwerk und althergebrachte Gesten, die mit Leidenschaft weitergegeben werden, am Leben erhalten.

Öffnen Sie in den Gassen die Türen authentischer Werkstätten und tauschen Sie sich mit talentierten Schöpfern aus: Holzdrechsler, Mosaikkünstler, Näherinnen, Lederwarenhersteller und viele andere. Eine echte Reise in das Herz des lebendigen Kulturerbes, zwischen Tradition, Innovation und exzellenter lokaler Handarbeit.

Diese menschlichen und inspirierenden Begegnungen werden Ihnen die handwerkliche Seele von Carcassonne offenbaren, die weit über die Stadtmauern hinausgeht.

Italiano :

Intraprendete un percorso di conoscenze unico nel cuore di Carcassonne. Clara, la vostra guida, vi condurrà alla scoperta degli artigiani locali che, giorno dopo giorno, mantengono in vita le arti e i mestieri del passato, tramandati con passione.

Mentre vi fate strada tra le stradine, aprite le porte di autentiche botteghe e chiacchierate con creatori di talento: tornitori, mosaicisti, sarti, pellettieri e molti altri. È un vero e proprio viaggio nel cuore del nostro patrimonio vivente, un mix di tradizione, innovazione ed eccellenza artigianale locale.

Questi incontri umani e stimolanti riveleranno l’anima artigianale di Carcassonne, ben oltre le mura della città.

Espanol :

Embárquese en un recorrido de saber hacer único en pleno corazón de Carcasona. Clara, su guía, le llevará a conocer a los artesanos locales que, día tras día, mantienen vivas las artes y oficios de antaño, transmitidos con pasión.

A medida que avanza por las callejuelas, empuje las puertas de auténticos talleres y charle con creadores de talento: torneros de madera, mosaicistas, modistas, marroquineros y muchos otros. Es un auténtico viaje al corazón de nuestro patrimonio vivo, una mezcla de tradición, innovación y excelencia artesanal local.

Estos encuentros humanos e inspiradores le revelarán el alma artesanal de Carcasona, mucho más allá de las murallas de la ciudad.

