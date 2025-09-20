JEP 2025 LES ATELIERS D’ARTISTES DE LA VILLA ANTONINE Béziers

La villa Antonine, ancienne résidence du sculpteur Injalbert, accueille des artistes en résidence qui ouvrent leurs ateliers pour faire découvrir leurs œuvres et leur travail.

La villa Antonine, construite en 1884 par le père du sculpteur Jean-Antoine Injalbert, s’est enrichie d’un jardin et d’un atelier pour devenir sa résidence d’été. Restaurée, elle accueille aujourd’hui des artistes en résidence qui ouvrent leurs ateliers, offrant un regard privilégié sur leurs créations et processus artistiques. .

Place Antonin Injalbert Béziers 34500 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 36 80 47

English :

The Villa Antonine, former home of the sculptor Injalbert, welcomes artists in residence, who open their studios for visitors to discover their work.

German :

Die Villa Antonine, die ehemalige Residenz des Bildhauers Injalbert, beherbergt Künstler in Residenz, die ihre Ateliers öffnen, um ihre Werke und ihre Arbeit vorzustellen.

Italiano :

La Villa Antonina, antica dimora dello scultore Injalbert, accoglie gli artisti in residenza, che aprono i loro studi ai visitatori per mostrare le loro opere.

Espanol :

La Villa Antonine, antigua residencia del escultor Injalbert, acoge a artistas en residencia, que abren sus estudios a los visitantes para mostrar sus obras.

