JEP 2025 Les Journées du Matrimoine #10 (21/09) Espace Boris Vian Montluçon dimanche 21 septembre 2025.

Espace Boris Vian 27 rue des Faucheroux Montluçon Allier

Début : 2025-09-21 14:00:00

fin : 2025-09-21

2025-09-21

14h théâtre visite guidée du CDN

de 14h à 18h théâtre installation Matrimoine & exposition-voyage des 40 ans

15h parc des Îlets Être le loup lecture dès 7 ans

Espace Boris Vian 27 rue des Faucheroux Montluçon 03100 Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 70 03 86 18 billetterie@cdntdi.com

English :

2pm: theater guided tour of the CDN

2pm to 6pm: theater Matrimoine installation & 40th anniversary travel exhibition

3 p.m.: Parc des Îlets Être le loup? reading for ages 7 and up

German :

14 Uhr: Theater Führung durch das CDN

14 bis 18 Uhr: Theater Installation Matrimoine & Ausstellung-Reise 40 Jahre

15 Uhr: Parc des Îlets Être le loup? Lesung ab 7 Jahren

Italiano :

ore 14.00: teatro visita guidata del CDN

14.00-18.00: teatro installazione Matrimoine e mostra itinerante del 40° anniversario

ore 15.00: Parc des Îlets Lettura « Essere il lupo » dai 7 anni in su

Espanol :

14.00 h: teatro visita guiada del CDN

14.00 a 18.00 h: teatro instalación Matrimoine y exposición itinerante 40 aniversario

15.00 h: Parc des Îlets ¿Ser el lobo? lectura a partir de 7 años

L’événement JEP 2025 Les Journées du Matrimoine #10 (21/09) Montluçon a été mis à jour le 2025-07-25 par Montluçon Tourisme