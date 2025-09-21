JEP 2025 Les Journées du Matrimoine #10 (21/09) Espace Boris Vian Montluçon
JEP 2025 Les Journées du Matrimoine #10 (21/09)
Espace Boris Vian 27 rue des Faucheroux Montluçon Allier
Début : 2025-09-21 14:00:00
14h théâtre visite guidée du CDN
de 14h à 18h théâtre installation Matrimoine & exposition-voyage des 40 ans
15h parc des Îlets Être le loup lecture dès 7 ans
Espace Boris Vian 27 rue des Faucheroux Montluçon 03100 Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 70 03 86 18 billetterie@cdntdi.com
English :
2pm: theater guided tour of the CDN
2pm to 6pm: theater Matrimoine installation & 40th anniversary travel exhibition
3 p.m.: Parc des Îlets Être le loup? reading for ages 7 and up
German :
14 Uhr: Theater Führung durch das CDN
14 bis 18 Uhr: Theater Installation Matrimoine & Ausstellung-Reise 40 Jahre
15 Uhr: Parc des Îlets Être le loup? Lesung ab 7 Jahren
Italiano :
ore 14.00: teatro visita guidata del CDN
14.00-18.00: teatro installazione Matrimoine e mostra itinerante del 40° anniversario
ore 15.00: Parc des Îlets Lettura « Essere il lupo » dai 7 anni in su
Espanol :
14.00 h: teatro visita guiada del CDN
14.00 a 18.00 h: teatro instalación Matrimoine y exposición itinerante 40 aniversario
15.00 h: Parc des Îlets ¿Ser el lobo? lectura a partir de 7 años
