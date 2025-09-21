JEP 2025 L’HISTOIRE DES CANAUX D’IRRIGATION DE LA VILLE DE PRADES Prades

Table ronde sur l’histoire des canaux d’irrigation de la Ville de Prades. Suivie d’une visite sur place autour d’un canal et des infrastructures qui en découlent. Complétée par l’Exposition Eau secours du CAUE66. Gratuit.

Rue de l’Abattoir Prades 66500 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 05 22 43 bloeillet@mairiedeprades.com

English :

Round-table discussion on the history of Prades?s irrigation canals. Followed by an on-site visit to a canal and its associated infrastructure. Complemented by the CAUE66 « Eau secours » exhibition. Free admission.

German :

Rundtischgespräch über die Geschichte der Bewässerungskanäle der Stadt Prades. Anschließend Besuch vor Ort rund um einen Kanal und die dazugehörige Infrastruktur. Ergänzt durch die Ausstellung « Eau secours » des CAUE66. Kostenlos.

Italiano :

Tavola rotonda sulla storia dei canali di irrigazione della città di Prades. Seguita da una visita in loco a un canale e alle relative infrastrutture. Completa il tutto la mostra « Eau secours » di CAUE66. Ingresso libero.

Espanol :

Mesa redonda sobre la historia de los canales de riego de la ciudad de Prades. A continuación, visita de un canal y sus infraestructuras. Complemento de la exposición « Eau secours » del CAUE66. Entrada gratuita.

