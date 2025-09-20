JEP 2025 Libourne bastide tour Libourne
12 Quai Souchet Libourne Gironde
Come and discover the confluence, the Grand Port tower, the market square its Town Hall, and the Saint John Baptist church home of a sacred relic: a holy thorn gifted by Charlemagne. Discover the historic city centre with a knowledgeable guide. This 1.5 hour guided walking tour includes some of the city’s most remarkable 18th century architecture, as well as the highlights.
Reservation required. .
12 Quai Souchet Libourne 33500 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 57 51 15 04 bienvenue@tourisme-libournais.com
