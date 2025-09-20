JEP 2025 Libourne bastide tour Libourne

12 Quai Souchet Libourne Gironde

Tarif : – – EUR

Gratuit

Début : 2025-09-20 16:00:00

fin : 2025-09-20

2025-09-20

Come and discover the confluence, the Grand Port tower, the market square its Town Hall, and the Saint John Baptist church home of a sacred relic: a holy thorn gifted by Charlemagne. Discover the historic city centre with a knowledgeable guide. This 1.5 hour guided walking tour includes some of the city’s most remarkable 18th century architecture, as well as the highlights.

Reservation required. .

12 Quai Souchet Libourne 33500 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 57 51 15 04 bienvenue@tourisme-libournais.com

