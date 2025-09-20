JEP 2025 L’ORGUE DE L’ÉGLISE SAINT-VINCENT Carcassonne

JEP 2025 L’ORGUE DE L’ÉGLISE SAINT-VINCENT Carcassonne samedi 20 septembre 2025.

JEP 2025 L’ORGUE DE L’ÉGLISE SAINT-VINCENT

79 Rue du Docteur Albert Tomey Carcassonne Aude

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-09-20 11:00:00

fin : 2025-09-20

Date(s) :

2025-09-20

Dans le cadre des Journées européennes du patrimoine 2025, l’organiste titulaire de l’église Saint-Vincent propose une présentation-découverte de l’instrument, son histoire et son fonctionnement.

Entrée libre.

Dans le cadre du Festival musical Les Vents d’anges (organisé par l’association Orgues en Bastide Saint-Louis et Barbacane), dont le prochain rendez-vous aura lieu le samedi 18 octobre 2025, à Notre-Dame de l’Abbaye, avec le Choeur Saint-Louis (direction Henri Ormières) qui donnera le Requiem allemand de Brahms.

.

79 Rue du Docteur Albert Tomey Carcassonne 11000 Aude Occitanie orgues.carcassonne@wanadoo.fr

English :

As part of the European Heritage Days 2025, the titular organist of Saint-Vincent church offers a presentation-discovery of the instrument, its history and operation.

Free admission.

As part of the Les Vents d’anges music festival (organized by the Orgues en Bastide Saint-Louis and Barbacane association), the next event will take place on Saturday, October 18, 2025, at Notre-Dame de l’Abbaye, with the Saint-Louis Choir (conducted by Henri Ormières) performing Brahms’s German Requiem.

German :

Im Rahmen der Europäischen Tage des Denkmals 2025 bietet der Titularorganist der Saint-Vincent-Kirche eine Präsentation zur Entdeckung des Instruments, seiner Geschichte und seiner Funktionsweise an.

Eintritt frei.

Im Rahmen des Musikfestivals Les Vents d’anges (organisiert vom Verein Orgues en Bastide Saint-Louis und Barbacane), dessen nächster Termin am Samstag, den 18. Oktober 2025, in Notre-Dame de l’Abbaye stattfindet, wird der Choeur Saint-Louis (Leitung Henri Ormières) das Deutsche Requiem von Brahms aufführen.

Italiano :

Nell’ambito delle 2025 Giornate Europee del Patrimonio, l’organista titolare della chiesa di Saint-Vincent terrà una conferenza sullo strumento, la sua storia e il suo funzionamento.

Ingresso libero.

Nell’ambito del festival musicale Les Vents d’anges (organizzato dall’associazione Orgues en Bastide Saint-Louis e Barbacane), il prossimo evento si terrà sabato 18 ottobre 2025, presso Notre-Dame de l’Abbaye, con il Choeur Saint-Louis (diretto da Henri Ormières) che eseguirà il Requiem tedesco di Brahms.

Espanol :

En el marco de las Jornadas Europeas del Patrimonio 2025, el organista titular de la iglesia de Saint-Vincent dará una charla sobre el instrumento, su historia y su funcionamiento.

Entrada gratuita.

En el marco del festival de música Les Vents d’anges (organizado por la asociación Orgues en Bastide Saint-Louis y Barbacane), la próxima cita tendrá lugar el sábado 18 de octubre de 2025, en Notre-Dame de l’Abbaye, con el Choeur Saint-Louis (dirigido por Henri Ormières) interpretando el Réquiem alemán de Brahms.

L’événement JEP 2025 L’ORGUE DE L’ÉGLISE SAINT-VINCENT Carcassonne a été mis à jour le 2025-09-09 par A.D.T. de l’Aude / 11 OT Grand Carcassonne Tourisme