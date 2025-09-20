JEP 2025 MUSÉE DE L’IMPRIMERIE Limoux

JEP 2025 MUSÉE DE L’IMPRIMERIE Limoux samedi 20 septembre 2025.

25 Rue Blanquerie Limoux Aude

Début : 2025-09-20 14:00:00
fin : 2025-09-20 18:00:00

Journées Européennes du Patrimoine.
Visites sur le thème de la typographie, de Gutenberg à nos jours, démonstration d’impression, explications d’autres styles d’impressions comme la lithographie et la gravure taille douce.
25 Rue Blanquerie Limoux 11300 Aude Occitanie +33 6 60 19 31 17 

English :

European Heritage Days.
Tours on the theme of typography, from Gutenberg to the present day, printing demonstrations, and explanations of other printing styles such as lithography and intaglio.

German :

Europäische Tage des Kulturerbes.
Besichtigungen zum Thema Typografie von Gutenberg bis heute, Druckvorführungen, Erklärungen zu anderen Druckstilen wie Lithografie und Kupferstich.

Italiano :

Giornate europee del patrimonio.
Visite guidate sul tema della tipografia, da Gutenberg ai giorni nostri, dimostrazioni di stampa, spiegazioni di altri stili di stampa come la litografia e l’incisione calcografica.

Espanol :

Jornadas Europeas del Patrimonio.
Visitas sobre el tema de la tipografía, desde Gutenberg hasta nuestros días, demostraciones de impresión, explicaciones de otros estilos de impresión como la litografía y el grabado calcográfico.

