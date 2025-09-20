JEP 2025 VISITE COMMENTÉE DE ST THIBERY Saint-Thibéry

JEP 2025 VISITE COMMENTÉE DE ST THIBERY Saint-Thibéry samedi 20 septembre 2025.

JEP 2025 VISITE COMMENTÉE DE ST THIBERY

Parvis de l’abbatiale Saint-Thibéry Hérault

Début : 2025-09-20

fin : 2025-09-21

2025-09-20

Visite de St Thibery et de son abbatiale par l’association du patrimoine

Venez découvrir les trésors cachés de St Thibery au travers d’une visite commentée avec les passionnés de l’association du Patrimoine St Thiberien

-3 créneaux de visite 14h + 15h + 16h

Rendez-vous sur le parvis de l’église abbatiale.

Parvis de l’abbatiale Saint-Thibéry 34630 Hérault Occitanie vernieres.jacques@orange.fr

English : EUROPEAN HERITAGE DAYS GUIDED ABBEY AND VILLAGE TOUR, AS A SURVEY FOR FAMILY AND KIDS SAINT-THIBÉRY

Guided tour conducted as a survey for family and kids, on saturday and sunday at 10am. All children must be accompanied and it is recommended for ages 7 years and older, don’t forget to bring a pen! Free upon reservation, appointment in front of the city hall. Event proposed by the association for Heritage Preservation.

German :

Geführte Besichtigung des Dorfes, der Abteikirche, der Abtei, der Basaltorgeln?

Italiano :

Visita di St Thibery e della sua chiesa abbaziale a cura dell’associazione del patrimonio culturale

Espanol :

Visita guiada del pueblo, su iglesia abacial, su abadía, sus órganos de basalto?

