JEP 2025 VISITE GUIDÉE DE L’ÉGLISE SAINT-JACQUES DE NYER Nyer

JEP 2025 VISITE GUIDÉE DE L’ÉGLISE SAINT-JACQUES DE NYER

Rue Saint-Jacques Nyer Pyrénées-Orientales

Début : 2025-09-21 10:00:00

fin : 2025-09-21 17:00:00

2025-09-21

Partez avec Micheline Falgas à la découverte de l’église Saint-Jacques, joyau roman de Nyer et halte historique des pèlerins sur la voie catalane vers Compostelle.

Rue Saint-Jacques Nyer 66360 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 34 50 56 74 nathalie.moline3466@gmail.com

English :

Join Micheline Falgas on a tour of Saint-Jacques church, Nyer?s Romanesque jewel and a historic stopover for pilgrims on the Catalan route to Compostela.

German :

Entdecken Sie mit Micheline Falgas die Kirche Saint-Jacques, das romanische Juwel von Nyer und historischer Halt der Pilger auf dem katalanischen Weg nach Compostela.

Italiano :

Unitevi a Micheline Falgas nella visita della chiesa di Saint-Jacques, gioiello romanico di Nyer e storica tappa dei pellegrini sulla via catalana per Compostela.

Espanol :

Acompañe a Micheline Falgas en una visita a la iglesia de Saint-Jacques, joya románica de Nyer y parada histórica de los peregrinos de la ruta catalana hacia Compostela.

