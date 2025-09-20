JEP 2025 VISITE GUIDÉE DES CHÂTEAUX DE LASTOURS Lastours

Lastours Aude

Début : 2025-09-20 09:00:00

fin : 2025-09-20 18:00:00

2025-09-20

Partez à la découverte de ce site d’exception à travers une visite guidée qui vous plongera dans l’histoire fascinante des quatre châteaux de Lastours. Perchés sur leur crête rocheuse, ils dominent la vallée de l’Orbiel et témoignent d’un passé médiéval riche en événements.

Visite guidée le samedi 20 septembre de 10h30 à 12h30.

Le samedi 20, un atelier dessin (jeu de type « Reliez les points ») sera également proposé. Cet atelier est gratuit, et le matériel est fourni.

Lastours 11600 Aude Occitanie +33 4 68 77 56 02 chateaux.lastours@orange.fr

English :

Discover this exceptional site with a guided tour that plunges you into the fascinating history of Lastours? four castles. Perched on their rocky ridges, they dominate the Orbiel valley and bear witness to an eventful medieval past.

Guided tour: Saturday September 20, 10.30am 12.30pm.

On Saturday 20th, a « connect the dots » drawing workshop will also be held. The workshop is free, and materials are provided.

German :

Entdecken Sie diesen außergewöhnlichen Ort auf einer geführten Tour, die Sie in die faszinierende Geschichte der vier Schlösser von Lastours eintauchen lässt. Sie thronen auf ihren Felskämmen über dem Orbiel-Tal und zeugen von einer ereignisreichen mittelalterlichen Vergangenheit.

Geführte Besichtigung: Samstag, 20. September, von 10:30 bis 12:30 Uhr.

Am Samstag, den 20., wird außerdem ein Zeichenworkshop (ein Spiel wie « Verbinde die Punkte ») angeboten. Dieser Workshop ist kostenlos und das Material wird zur Verfügung gestellt.

Italiano :

Partecipate a una visita guidata di questo sito eccezionale e immergetevi nell’affascinante storia dei quattro castelli di Lastours. Arroccati sulle loro creste rocciose, dominano la valle dell’Orbiel e sono testimoni di un movimentato passato medievale.

Visita guidata: sabato 20 settembre dalle 10.30 alle 12.30.

Sabato 20 si terrà anche un laboratorio di disegno « Unisci i puntini ». Il laboratorio è gratuito e i materiali sono forniti.

Espanol :

Realice una visita guiada por este lugar excepcional y sumérjase en la fascinante historia de los cuatro castillos de Lastours. Encaramados en sus crestas rocosas, dominan el valle del Orbiel y son testigos de un agitado pasado medieval.

Visita guiada: sábado 20 de septiembre de 10.30 a 12.30 h.

El sábado 20 también se organizará un taller de dibujo « Une los puntos ». El taller es gratuito y se facilitará el material.

