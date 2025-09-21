JEP 2025 VISITE LIBRE DE LA CHAPELLE DE LA ROCA DE NYER Nyer

JEP 2025 VISITE LIBRE DE LA CHAPELLE DE LA ROCA DE NYER Nyer dimanche 21 septembre 2025.

JEP 2025 VISITE LIBRE DE LA CHAPELLE DE LA ROCA DE NYER

Nyer Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-09-21 10:00:00

fin : 2025-09-21 17:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-09-21

Les habitants de Nyer vous font découvrir leur chapelle castrale de la Roca, joyau roman du XIᵉ siècle restauré, incrusté dans la falaise.

.

Nyer 66360 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 34 50 56 74 nathalie.moline3466@gmail.com

English :

The people of Nyer invite you to discover their chapelle castrale de la Roca, a restored 11th-century Romanesque jewel set into the cliffs.

German :

Die Einwohner von Nyer zeigen Ihnen ihre Burgkapelle La Roca, ein restauriertes romanisches Juwel aus dem 11. Jahrhundert, das in den Felsen eingebettet ist.

Italiano :

Gli abitanti di Nyer saranno lieti di mostrarvi la loro cappella La Roca, un gioiello romanico dell’XI secolo restaurato e incastonato nella scogliera.

Espanol :

Los habitantes de Nyer estarán encantados de mostrarle su capilla de La Roca, una joya románica del siglo XI restaurada y enclavada en los acantilados.

L’événement JEP 2025 VISITE LIBRE DE LA CHAPELLE DE LA ROCA DE NYER Nyer a été mis à jour le 2025-09-01 par OTI CONFLENT CANIGO