JEP 2025 VISITE LIBRE DE L’ÉGLISE SAINTE-MARIE Corneilla-de-Conflent

Carrer d’Amunt Corneilla-de-Conflent Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Lundi 2025-09-20 14:00:00

fin : 2025-09-20 17:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-09-20 2025-09-21

À l’occasion des Journées européennes du patrimoine, l’église Sainte-Marie de Corneilla-de-Conflent vous ouvre ses portes. Entrez et découvrez son tympan sculpté roman, sa riche décoration mobilière et surtout, son retable gothique en albâtre.

Carrer d’Amunt Corneilla-de-Conflent 66820 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 05 63 98 secretariat@corneilladeconflent.fr

English :

On the occasion of the European Heritage Days, Corneilla-de-Conflent?s Sainte-Marie church opens its doors to the public. Come and discover its Romanesque sculpted tympanum, its richly decorated furnishings and, above all, its Gothic alabaster altarpiece.

German :

Anlässlich der Europäischen Tage des Denkmals öffnet die Kirche Sainte-Marie in Corneilla-de-Conflent ihre Türen für Sie. Treten Sie ein und entdecken Sie das romanische Tympanon, die reiche Möbeldekoration und vor allem den gotischen Altaraufsatz aus Alabaster.

Italiano :

Nell’ambito delle Giornate Europee del Patrimonio, la chiesa di Sainte-Marie a Corneilla-de-Conflent apre le sue porte ai visitatori. Venite a scoprire il suo timpano romanico scolpito, i suoi arredi riccamente decorati e, soprattutto, la sua pala d’alabastro gotica.

Espanol :

En el marco de las Jornadas Europeas del Patrimonio, la iglesia Sainte-Marie de Corneilla-de-Conflent abre sus puertas a los visitantes. Venga a descubrir su tímpano románico esculpido, su mobiliario ricamente decorado y, sobre todo, su retablo gótico de alabastro.

