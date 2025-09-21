JEP 2025 VISITE SONORE DU VILLAGE Fitou

JEP 2025 VISITE SONORE DU VILLAGE Fitou dimanche 21 septembre 2025.

JEP 2025 VISITE SONORE DU VILLAGE

6 avenue de la Mairie Fitou Aude

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-09-21 10:00:00

fin : 2025-09-21 17:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-09-21

A l’occasion des Journées Européennes du Patrimoine, la commune de Fitou organise une visite sonore du village.

Départ devant le Point Information Tourisme (pensez à vous munir d’écouteurs ou de casque).

Visite en autonomie, téléchargement de l’application au Point Info Touristique de Fitou.

L’église et la chapelle seront ouvertes au public.

.

6 avenue de la Mairie Fitou 11510 Aude Occitanie +33 6 30 65 66 24

English :

To mark the European Heritage Days, the commune of Fitou is organizing an audio tour of the village.

Departure in front of the Tourist Information Point (please bring headphones or earphones).

Self-guided tour, download the application at the Fitou Tourist Information Point.

The church and chapel will be open to the public.

German :

Anlässlich der Europäischen Tage des Kulturerbes organisiert die Gemeinde Fitou einen akustischen Rundgang durch das Dorf.

Start vor dem Point Info Tourisme (denken Sie an Kopfhörer oder Headsets).

Der Besuch kann selbstständig durchgeführt werden. Laden Sie die Anwendung im Touristischen Informationspunkt von Fitou herunter.

Die Kirche und die Kapelle sind für die Öffentlichkeit zugänglich.

Italiano :

In occasione delle Giornate Europee del Patrimonio, il comune di Fitou organizza un tour audio del villaggio.

Punto di partenza davanti al Punto di informazione turistica (ricordarsi di portare le cuffie).

Visita autoguidata, scaricando l’applicazione presso il Punto di Informazione Turistica di Fitou.

La chiesa e la cappella saranno aperte al pubblico.

Espanol :

Con motivo de las Jornadas Europeas del Patrimonio, el municipio de Fitou organiza una visita audioguiada del pueblo.

Punto de salida frente al Punto de Información Turística (no olvide traer sus auriculares).

Visita autoguiada, descargue la aplicación en el Punto de Información Turística de Fitou.

La iglesia y la capilla estarán abiertas al público.

L’événement JEP 2025 VISITE SONORE DU VILLAGE Fitou a été mis à jour le 2025-09-11 par A.D.T. de l’Aude / 11 OT Corbières & Salanque