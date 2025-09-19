JEP 2025 VISITES DE L’ABBAYE SAINT-MICHEL DE CUXA Codalet

JEP 2025 VISITES DE L’ABBAYE SAINT-MICHEL DE CUXA Codalet vendredi 19 septembre 2025.

JEP 2025 VISITES DE L’ABBAYE SAINT-MICHEL DE CUXA

D27 Codalet Pyrénées-Orientales

Début : Lundi 2025-09-19 14:00:00

fin : 2025-09-21 18:00:00

2025-09-19 2025-09-21

À l’occasion des Journées européennes du patrimoine, découvrez l’abbaye millénaire de Saint-Michel de Cuxa à travers des visites guidées, entre crypte, cloître roman et paysages du Canigó. Payant.

D27 Codalet 66500 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 96 15 35 contact@abbayecuxa.org

English :

For the European Heritage Days, discover the thousand-year-old abbey of Saint-Michel de Cuxa through guided tours, between crypt, Romanesque cloister and Canigó landscapes. Charges apply.

German :

Entdecken Sie anlässlich der Europäischen Tage des Denkmals die tausendjährige Abtei von Saint-Michel de Cuxa bei geführten Besichtigungen zwischen Krypta, romanischem Kreuzgang und der Landschaft des Canigó. Kostenpflichtig.

Italiano :

Nell’ambito delle Giornate Europee del Patrimonio, scoprite la millenaria abbazia di Saint-Michel de Cuxa con visite guidate alla cripta, al chiostro romanico e ai paesaggi del Canigó. Ingresso a pagamento.

Espanol :

En el marco de las Jornadas Europeas del Patrimonio, descubra la abadía milenaria de Saint-Michel de Cuxa en visitas guiadas a la cripta, el claustro románico y los paisajes del Canigó. Entrada gratuita.

