JEP 2025 VISITES GUIDÉES DE LA MANUFACTURE DE GRENAT HENRI PRIVAT Prades

JEP 2025 VISITES GUIDÉES DE LA MANUFACTURE DE GRENAT HENRI PRIVAT

Rond point du Canigou Prades Pyrénées-Orientales

Début : 2025-09-20 09:00:00

fin : 2025-09-20 12:30:00

2025-09-20

Découvrez les vestiges d’un métier ancestral à travers une exposition instructive rassemblant d’anciens outils utilisés pour la fabrication du bijou grenat catalan. Visites à 10h30, 14h30, 15h30 et 16h30.

Rond point du Canigou Prades 66500 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 96 21 03

English :

Discover the vestiges of an ancestral craft through an instructive exhibition featuring ancient tools used to make Catalan garnet jewelry. Visits at 10:30 am, 2:30 pm, 3:30 pm and 4:30 pm.

German :

Entdecken Sie die Überreste eines uralten Handwerks anhand einer informativen Ausstellung mit alten Werkzeugen, die zur Herstellung des katalanischen Granatschmucks verwendet wurden. Besichtigungen um 10:30, 14:30, 15:30 und 16:30 Uhr.

Italiano :

Scoprite le vestigia di un mestiere ancestrale attraverso una mostra istruttiva che presenta gli antichi strumenti utilizzati per realizzare i gioielli in granato catalani. Visite alle 10.30, 14.30, 15.30 e 16.30.

Espanol :

Descubra los vestigios de un oficio ancestral a través de una exposición didáctica sobre las antiguas herramientas utilizadas para fabricar joyas de granate catalán. Visitas a las 10.30 h, 14.30 h, 15.30 h y 16.30 h.

