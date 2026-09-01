Informations pratiques

Saint Aulaye-Puymangou

JEP 2026 à Saint-Aulaye

Saint Aulaye-Puymangou Dordogne

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-09-20 09:30:00

fin : 2026-09-20 12:30:00

Date(s) :

2026-09-20

Visite commentée de la Bastide, du Château, et des Musées.

Départ à 9h30 de la place Pasteur (durée de la visite 2h30/3h)

Ouverture des Musées du Pastel et du Cognac au public le matin.

Visite commentée de la Bastide, du Château, et des Musées.

Départ à 9h30 de la place Pasteur (durée de la visite 2h30/3h)

Ouverture des Musées du Pastel et du Cognac au public le matin .

Saint Aulaye-Puymangou 24410 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 53 90 63 74

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English : JEP 2026 à Saint-Aulaye

Guided tour of the Bastide, the Château, and the museums.

Departs at 9:30 a.m. from Place Pasteur (tour duration: 2.5–3 hours)

The Pastel and Cognac Museums are open to the public in the morning.

L’événement JEP 2026 à Saint-Aulaye Saint Aulaye-Puymangou a été mis à jour le 2026-09-11 par Val de Dronne