JEP 2026 à Saint-Aulaye Saint Aulaye-Puymangou
dimanche 20 septembre 2026 · Saint Aulaye-Puymangou
Informations pratiques
Saint Aulaye-Puymangou
JEP 2026 à Saint-Aulaye
Saint Aulaye-Puymangou Dordogne
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-09-20 09:30:00
fin : 2026-09-20 12:30:00
Date(s) :
2026-09-20
Visite commentée de la Bastide, du Château, et des Musées.
Départ à 9h30 de la place Pasteur (durée de la visite 2h30/3h)
Ouverture des Musées du Pastel et du Cognac au public le matin.
Visite commentée de la Bastide, du Château, et des Musées.
Départ à 9h30 de la place Pasteur (durée de la visite 2h30/3h)
Ouverture des Musées du Pastel et du Cognac au public le matin .
Saint Aulaye-Puymangou 24410 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 53 90 63 74
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English : JEP 2026 à Saint-Aulaye
Guided tour of the Bastide, the Château, and the museums.
Departs at 9:30 a.m. from Place Pasteur (tour duration: 2.5–3 hours)
The Pastel and Cognac Museums are open to the public in the morning.
L’événement JEP 2026 à Saint-Aulaye Saint Aulaye-Puymangou a été mis à jour le 2026-09-11 par Val de Dronne
À voir aussi à Saint Aulaye-Puymangou (Dordogne)
- Loto de l’association Myosotis à Saint-Aulaye Saint Aulaye-Puymangou 27 septembre 2026