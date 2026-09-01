Informations pratiques

Saint-Laurent-de-la-Cabrerisse

JEP 2026 GALERIE D’ART MAISON PARAZOLS

Saint-Laurent-de-la-Cabrerisse Aude

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-09-20 10:00:00

fin : 2026-09-20 17:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-09-20

La maison Parazols impressionne par son architecture majestueuse, comme une véritable forteresse. Cet édifice historique, dont la construction a commencé en 1853, n’a été terminé que 31 années plus tard, en 1884. C’est en effet une véritable prouesse architecturale, avec 5 étages, une tour d’angle et plus de 60 fenêtres. Restaurée dans le respect du style de l’époque, cette vaste demeure abrite depuis 6 ans une galerie d’art au rez-de-chaussée. Le cachet spécial du lieu fait un bel écrin pour les 5 expositions qui présentent chaque année un choix d’artistes peintres et de sculpteurs internationaux d’une grande qualité.

Cette année, découvrez une exposition proposée par l’artiste Anna Camille, artiste peintre et dessinatrice, témoigne de la fragilité de notre patrimoine à travers une série de dessins consacrée aux paysages des Corbières après l’incendie qui a encerclé le village en août 2025.

L’artiste poursuit son exploration avec des tableaux et des dessins autour de la mer. On parle de l’horizon comme s’il n’en existait qu’un. Alors que la mer, si déterminante pour notre environnement, est en pleine transformation, une question demeure quel sera son avenir sur notre territoire ?

L’exposition réunit des peintures à l’huile ainsi que des dessins à l’encre et au fusain, présentés dans un petit château datant de 1854.

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Saint-Laurent-de-la-Cabrerisse 11220 Aude Occitanie +33 7 50 23 41 51 galeriedelacabrerisse@gmail.com

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English :

The Parazols House impresses with its majestic architecture, resembling a veritable fortress. Construction of this historic building began in 1853 and was not completed until 31 years later, in 1884. It is indeed a true architectural feat, with five stories, a corner tower, and more than 60 windows. Restored in keeping with the style of the era, this spacious residence has housed an art gallery on the ground floor for the past six years. The venue’s unique charm provides a beautiful setting for the five exhibitions held each year, showcasing a selection of high-caliber international painters and sculptors.

This year, discover an exhibition curated by artist Anna Camille, a painter and draftsman, which highlights the fragility of our heritage through a series of drawings dedicated to the landscapes of the Corbières following the wildfire that surrounded the village in August 2025.

The artist continues her exploration with paintings and drawings centered on the sea. “We speak of the horizon as if there were only one.” Yet as the sea—so crucial to our environment—is undergoing profound change, one question remains: what will its future be in our region?

The exhibition brings together oil paintings as well as ink and charcoal drawings, displayed in a small castle dating from 1854.

L’événement JEP 2026 GALERIE D’ART MAISON PARAZOLS Saint-Laurent-de-la-Cabrerisse a été mis à jour le 2026-08-06 par