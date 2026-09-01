JEP 2026 VISITE DU CHÂTEAU ET CONCERT D’ANIA REYNOLDS Puichéric

Informations pratiques

Puichéric

JEP 2026 VISITE DU CHÂTEAU ET CONCERT D’ANIA REYNOLDS

2 Rue de l’Église Puichéric Aude

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-09-19 15:00:00

fin : 2026-09-19 21:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-09-19

Le château féodal de Puichéric, situé au cœur du village, ouvre ses portes au public à l’occasion des Journées du patrimoine. L’occasion de découvrir sa belle histoire et de se régaler d’un bon set de groove…

Le Château partage son emplacement avec l’église. Sa construction s’est étendue du début du XIIIe siècle au XVIIIe siècle. Témoin de l’histoire cathare, il fut malheureusement incendié par le Prince Noir en 1355. Par la suite, Pierre-Paul Riquet l’a occupé pendant la construction du Canal du Midi, tandis que sa belle-fille, Marie-Louise de Montaigne, connue sous le nom de Présidente Riquet , l’a acheté et y a résidé pendant plus de 30 ans.

D’importants travaux de restauration ont été réalisés au début du XXe siècle.

En 1991, le château est tombé dans un profond sommeil, les propriétaires se rendant sur place uniquement pour entretenir le jardin suspendu et récupérer l’eau des gouttières.

Vingt ans plus tard, des travaux d’urgence ont été entrepris, suivis de l’aménagement de cinq chambres d’hôtes.

20 personnes maximum pour chaque visite (l’une à 15h, l’autre à 17h). Gratuit mais réservation obligatoire.

Parking face à l’enclos sous les remparts du château.

Exceptionnellement, le café associatif sera ouvert dès 14 h 30 et un petit en-cas sera proposé à partir de 19h.

Car suivra, à 20h, le concert d’Ania Reynolds au saxophone baryton et au piano ( cosmic groove et techno jazz ), sur réservation également (paiement au chapeau, conseillé 10 € par personne, entièrement reversé à l’artiste).

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2 Rue de l’Église Puichéric 11700 Aude Occitanie +33 6 02 33 74 29 contact@chateaudepuicheric.fr

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English :

The feudal castle of Puichéric, located in the heart of the village, opens its doors to the public during Heritage Days. It’s a chance to discover its fascinating history and enjoy a great set of groovy music…

The castle shares its site with the church. Its construction spanned from the early 13th century to the 18th century. A testament to Cathar history, it was unfortunately set ablaze by the Black Prince in 1355. Later, Pierre-Paul Riquet occupied it during the construction of the Canal du Midi, while his daughter-in-law, Marie-Louise de Montaigne, known as “President Riquet,” purchased it and lived there for more than 30 years.

Extensive restoration work was carried out in the early 20th century.

In 1991, the château fell into a deep slumber, with the owners visiting only to tend to the hanging garden and collect water from the gutters.

Twenty years later, emergency repairs were undertaken, followed by the conversion of five guest rooms.

Maximum of 20 people per tour (one at 3:00 p.m., the other at 5:00 p.m.). Free, but reservations are required.

Parking is available across from the enclosure beneath the castle ramparts.

As a special exception, the community café will be open starting at 2:30 p.m., and light refreshments will be served starting at 7:00 p.m.

This will be followed at 8:00 p.m. by a concert featuring Ania Reynolds on baritone saxophone and piano (“cosmic groove” and “techno jazz”), also by reservation only (payment by “pass the hat,” suggested amount: 10 € per person, with all proceeds going to the artist).

L’événement JEP 2026 VISITE DU CHÂTEAU ET CONCERT D’ANIA REYNOLDS Puichéric a été mis à jour le 2026-08-31 par