JEP Chapelle Saint-Anne-du-Rocher Chapelle Saint-Anne-du-Rocher Quévert

Chapelle Saint-Anne-du-Rocher 22 rue Sainte-Anne Quévert Côtes-d’Armor

Tarif : – –

Début : 2025-09-21 10:00:00
fin : 2025-09-21 17:30:00

2025-09-21

« Histoire de la Chapelle Sainte-Anne-du-Rocher et de son quartier »
– Visite commentée de la Chapelle Sainte-Anne-du-Rocher tout au long de la journée
– Accès libre
– Conférence-exposition portant sur l’histoire de la Chapelle et du quartier Sainte-Anne de 15h30 à 17h   .

Chapelle Saint-Anne-du-Rocher 22 rue Sainte-Anne Quévert 22100 Côtes-d’Armor Bretagne +33 2 96 85 81 80 

