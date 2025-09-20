JEP | Jeu de piste au théâtre L’Avant-Scène Cognac Cognac
JEP | Jeu de piste au théâtre L’Avant-Scène Cognac Cognac samedi 20 septembre 2025.
JEP | Jeu de piste au théâtre
L’Avant-Scène Cognac 1 Place Robert Schuman Cognac Charente
Tarif :
Date :
Début : 2025-09-20 14:00:00
fin : 2025-09-20 16:00:00
Date(s) :
2025-09-20
Venez (re)découvrir le théâtre autrement ! Jeu de piste.
Place au jeu avec une visite ludique sous forme de jeu de piste petits et grands explorateurs sont invités à percer les secrets du lieu à leur rythme, en famille ou entre amis.
L’Avant-Scène Cognac 1 Place Robert Schuman Cognac 16100 Charente Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 45 82 17 24 rp@avantscene.com
English :
Come and (re)discover theater in a different way! Treasure hunt.
A playful visit in the form of a treasure hunt: young and old alike are invited to discover the secrets of the site at their own pace, with family or friends.
German :
Entdecken Sie das Theater (neu) und anders! Spiel auf der Spur.
Platz für das Spiel mit einer spielerischen Besichtigung in Form einer Schnitzeljagd: Kleine und große Entdecker sind eingeladen, die Geheimnisse des Ortes in ihrem eigenen Tempo zu lüften, mit der Familie oder mit Freunden.
Italiano :
Venite a (ri)scoprire il teatro in modo diverso! Caccia al tesoro.
Venite a giocare con noi in una divertente visita guidata sotto forma di caccia al tesoro: grandi e piccini sono invitati a scoprire i segreti del teatro al proprio ritmo, con la famiglia o con gli amici.
Espanol :
Venga a (re)descubrir el teatro de otra manera Búsqueda del tesoro.
Ven a jugar con nosotros en una divertida visita en forma de búsqueda del tesoro: pequeños y mayores están invitados a descubrir los secretos del teatro a su ritmo, en familia o con amigos.
