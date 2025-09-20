JEP | Jeu de piste au théâtre L’Avant-Scène Cognac Cognac

JEP | Jeu de piste au théâtre

L’Avant-Scène Cognac 1 Place Robert Schuman Cognac Charente

Tarif : – –

Date : 2025-09-20

Début : 2025-09-20 14:00:00

fin : 2025-09-20 16:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-09-20

Venez (re)découvrir le théâtre autrement ! Jeu de piste.

Place au jeu avec une visite ludique sous forme de jeu de piste petits et grands explorateurs sont invités à percer les secrets du lieu à leur rythme, en famille ou entre amis.

L’Avant-Scène Cognac 1 Place Robert Schuman Cognac 16100 Charente Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 45 82 17 24 rp@avantscene.com

English :

Come and (re)discover theater in a different way! Treasure hunt.

A playful visit in the form of a treasure hunt: young and old alike are invited to discover the secrets of the site at their own pace, with family or friends.

German :

Entdecken Sie das Theater (neu) und anders! Spiel auf der Spur.

Platz für das Spiel mit einer spielerischen Besichtigung in Form einer Schnitzeljagd: Kleine und große Entdecker sind eingeladen, die Geheimnisse des Ortes in ihrem eigenen Tempo zu lüften, mit der Familie oder mit Freunden.

Italiano :

Venite a (ri)scoprire il teatro in modo diverso! Caccia al tesoro.

Venite a giocare con noi in una divertente visita guidata sotto forma di caccia al tesoro: grandi e piccini sono invitati a scoprire i segreti del teatro al proprio ritmo, con la famiglia o con gli amici.

Espanol :

Venga a (re)descubrir el teatro de otra manera Búsqueda del tesoro.

Ven a jugar con nosotros en una divertida visita en forma de búsqueda del tesoro: pequeños y mayores están invitados a descubrir los secretos del teatro a su ritmo, en familia o con amigos.

