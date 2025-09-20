JEP | Lumière sur Graves Saint-Amant Graves-Saint-Amant
Bourg Graves-Saint-Amant Charente
Début : 2025-09-20 10:00:00
fin : 2025-09-21 17:00:00
2025-09-20
Lors de ce week-end venez découvrir les pépites de notre belle commune.
Bourg Graves-Saint-Amant 16120 Charente Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 82 03 05 07
English :
Come and discover the nuggets of our beautiful commune.
German :
An diesem Wochenende können Sie die Nuggets unserer schönen Gemeinde entdecken.
Italiano :
Venite a scoprire i tesori della nostra bella città durante il fine settimana.
Espanol :
Venga a descubrir los tesoros de nuestra hermosa ciudad durante el fin de semana.
