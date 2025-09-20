JEP Manoir du Fay Yvetot
JEP Manoir du Fay
4 Rue du Manoir du Fay Yvetot Seine-Maritime
Samedi 2025-09-20
2025-09-21
2025-09-20
OUVERTURE DU REZ-DE-CHAUSSEE DU MANOIR AU PUBLIC ET EXPOSITION DU CEPC
Samedi 20 et dimanche 21 septembre, de 14h à 17h.
CONCERT DU CHŒUR PRESTO DE LA MAITRISE DE SEINE-MARITIME DANS LE JARDIN-CLOS
Samedi 20 septembre, à 16h.
MARCHE DES CREATEURS ET PRODUCTEURS LOCAUX DANS LE JARDIN-CLOS ET RENCONTRE AVEC LES ASSOCIATIONS CAUCHOIS A CARACTERE CULTUREL
Dimanche 21 septembre, de 10h à 18h. .
4 Rue du Manoir du Fay Yvetot 76190 Seine-Maritime Normandie manoirdufayassofvmf@gmail.com
