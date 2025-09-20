JEP Manoir du Fay Yvetot

JEP Manoir du Fay

4 Rue du Manoir du Fay Yvetot Seine-Maritime

OUVERTURE DU REZ-DE-CHAUSSEE DU MANOIR AU PUBLIC ET EXPOSITION DU CEPC
Samedi 20 et dimanche 21 septembre, de 14h à 17h.

CONCERT DU CHŒUR PRESTO DE LA MAITRISE DE SEINE-MARITIME DANS LE JARDIN-CLOS
Samedi 20 septembre, à 16h.

MARCHE DES CREATEURS ET PRODUCTEURS LOCAUX DANS LE JARDIN-CLOS ET RENCONTRE AVEC LES ASSOCIATIONS CAUCHOIS A CARACTERE CULTUREL
Dimanche 21 septembre, de 10h à 18h.   .

4 Rue du Manoir du Fay Yvetot 76190 Seine-Maritime Normandie   manoirdufayassofvmf@gmail.com

